How states can optimise revenue generation – Firm

Following the conclusion of the Eko Revenue Plus Summit, Modo Ante, a pioneer consultancy specialising in Governance, Public Sector, and Political Consulting, has emphasised its dedication to leveraging technology and innovative strategies to optimise revenue generation for governments and the private sector partners.

The two-day summit, held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos recently, which brought together policymakers, thought leaders, and private sector stakeholders to explore new revenue streams and innovative approaches to revenue generation.

Anchored by Modo Ante in collaboration with the Lagos State government, the summit served as a platform for robust discussions on the role of technology and innovation in addressing fiscal challenges and enhancing public service delivery.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu underscored the importance of technology as a critical tool for modern governance and revenue optimisation.

He emphasised the state’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve by embracing innovative solutions to manage its growing urban population and expanding economy.

“The Lagos State government has consistently demonstrated leadership in adopting cutting-edge technology to drive development and improve revenue collection,” Sanwo-Olu stated. He cited the ongoing deployment of digital tools such as the Lagos State Unified Revenue Portal, which has simplified tax collection processes and improved transparency, as an example.

CEO of Modo Ante and co-convener of the summit, Bamijoko Okupe said, “The Eko Revenue Plus Summit has proven that when government and private sector stakeholders collaborate, the possibilities for revenue generation and sustainable development are limitless.”

Reiterating Modo Ante’s commitment, Okupe outlined the consultancy’s three-pronged approach to revenue optimisation: Harnessing technology for efficiency, developing customised digital solutions to improve tax compliance, enhance public service delivery, and engender transparency.

The company will keep advising governments on initiatives that incentivise private sector investment while creating sustainable revenue streams.

Okupe emphasised the critical role of data analytics and economic modelling in solving complex governance challenges.