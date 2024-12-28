How Southern Kaduna cultural festival is reviving lost bonds

Kafanchan, the heart of Southern Kaduna, came alive with pump and pageantry as it hosted the second successful Southern Kaduna Festival (SKFEST) last weekend. Tagged: “Preserving Heritage, Igniting Progress,” the first edition of the festival in 2023 was described as a spectacle of cultural displays that captured traditional wrestlings, sport competitions, musical performances, fashion shows, beauty pageants, and a grand awards ceremony.

This year’s three-day event in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State celebrated the diversity of southern Kaduna, drawing thousands of participants from across the region and beyond. The festival kicked off with a vibrant carnival procession which moved from Kafanchan Township roundabout in the early morning of December 19, to the city’s stadium in Takau.

With the various cultural troupes adorned in vibrant traditional attire, the festival created a colourful atmosphere of diverse ethnic identity as well as a shared value of love for tradition; a bond that transcends their ethnic and religious differences. From the Ham, Bajju, Numana, Fulani, Gwandara, Anghan, Binawa and Hausa tribes, to the Kaceccere, Takad, Ninkyop, Gwong, Kono, Fantswam, Moro’a, Rumayya, Gworok and many other tribes, the carnival reflected southern Kaduna’s identity as a melting pot of cultures.

As sounds of drums, flutes, and other instruments reverberated through the town, residents and visitors alike answered the call of the musical instruments with dances, songs and joy.

Elders of Southern Kaduna, while expressing their admiration for the idea behind SKFEST, described its initiator a hero who deserves to be celebrated. “Whoever thought of this idea must be a hero to us,” one elder remarked, emphasizing the unifying impact of the festival.

The Chairman of SKFEST Planning Committee, Rear Admiral Ferguson Dukas Bobai (rtd.) said the festival represents a long-overdue initiative. “Imagine if this had been happening eight to 10 years ago,” he said.

Royal fathers of the day, the Chief of Kagoro, His Highness Ufuwai Bonet, and the Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammad Isa Muhammadu II, commended the organisers of the festival for promoting peace and unity and emphasised the importance of such initiatives in strengthening communal bonds.

Weekend Trust reports that the festival had emphasised on Southern Kaduna’s historical significance. The region is home to the Nok Terracotta sculptures, discovered in 1929 and estimated to be over 2,500 years old, positioning it as a cradle of African civilization. Tourist attractions such as Matsirga Waterfalls and Kagoro Hills were also celebrated, with stakeholders urging investment in eco-tourism to harness what they described as southern Kaduna’s beauty and also generate revenue. The Chairman of SKFEST Planning Committee, Rear Admiral Ferguson Dukas Bobai (rtd.) proposed the establishment of eco-friendly tourist centers and partnerships with private investors to maximize the region’s tourism potential.

Many speakers at SKFEST 2024 stressed the need for a well-structured mining industry to unlock the full potential of the region’s solid minerals, saying a thriving mining sector could not only create thousands of jobs, boost the local economy but also position Southern Kaduna as a major player in Nigeria’s mineral wealth.

One of the highlights of SKFEST 2024 was an awards ceremony honouring individuals who have made significant contributions to Southern Kaduna’s development. Participants like John Ezekiel, described the festival as a unifying force. “This festival is a symbol of our unity and strength as a people,” he said, adding that: “It shows that despite our differences, we can come together to celebrate our shared heritage.”

While declaring the event open, the Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Leadership Council (SKLC), Mr Dare Akau, lauded the improved security in the region, which he said has allowed farmers to return to their fields. He called on the government to invest in infrastructure, empowerment initiatives, and peacebuilding frameworks to sustain the progress achieved so far.

Governors grace festival

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, while reiterating his commitment to Southern Kaduna’s development emphasised the importance of cultural preservation as a foundation for progress.

“Our cultural heritage is the foundation upon which we build our progress,” he said. “It is our responsibility to preserve it for future generations while unlocking its potential to drive sustainable development.” Sani applauded SKFEST 2024 for aligning with his administration’s vision of promoting cultural heritage, empowering local artists, and fostering development.

Governor Sani announced several initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and healthcare in the region saying they included the construction of critical roads such as the Gwantu-Kibam-Godogodo Road and the Madauchi-Kafanchan-Matsirga Road. The governor also highlighted plans to upgrade Sir Patrick Yakowa General Hospital in Kafanchan to a Federal Medical Centre.

Weekend Trust reports that the festival attracted dignitaries from across Nigeria, including Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri; Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang; and Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman. Their presence, according to many residents of southern Kaduna underscored the festival’s significance as a national platform for cultural and developmental discourse.

The Executive Chairman of Jema’a Local Government, Hon. Peter Tanko Dogara, called on the establishment of a Southern Kaduna Cultural Centre to preserve the region’s heritage. He said “such a center would serve as a hub for cultural expression and attract tourists, further contributing to our economic development.”

Chairman of the SKFEST Central Planning Committee, Rear Admiral Ferguson Dukas Bobai (rtd.) expressed pride in the festival’s growing impact. “This year’s event has been an even more enriching experience, and we are committed to making it even better in the future,” he said.

Cuisine, beauty and race

The cuisine competitions, beauty pageants, and marathons brought inspiring moments to SKFEST 2024. The air was filled with the tantalizing aroma of local dishes, as participants from various tribes showcased the culinary treasures of Southern Kaduna’s rich heritage.

One of the standout competitors was Barmani Sarkin-Noma from the Ikulu tribe, whose culinary skills left both the judges and the audience in awe. At 50 years, she brought a wealth of experience and creativity to her menu, which featured ‘Tuwon Shinkafa’ paired with ‘Miyan Gyada’ (groundnut soup) as the main course. “I wanted to serve something that represents our traditions while highlighting the flavors of our local ingredients,” Barmani said with pride.

She complemented the main dish with a starter of fish and added snacks of ‘Kosan Doya’ (yam bean cakes), which were a crowd favourite. For drinks, she prepared arefreshing ginger juice and zobo (hibiscus tea), earning her the admiration of everyone present. “It’s not just about cooking; it’s about telling a story through our food,” she added.

The beauty pageant segment was a spectacle of cultural elegance and creative designs that celebrated the region’s diversity. Princess Michael Tirnom, a 20-year-old from the Ham tribe, captivated the judges and was crowned Miss SKFEST 2024. Her poise and confidence resonated with the audience as she showcased creative corporate and cultural attire and her vision for promoting Southern Kaduna’s heritage. “This crown is not just for me; it’s for my people and our culture,” she remarked during her victory speech.

Alongside Princess, were three other runner-up titleholders who brought their unique charm to the pageant. Blessing John, 23, from Fantswam, was crowned Miss Southern Kaduna Tourism, and her advocacy focused on promoting the region’s potential as a tourist destination. Vemuar Hassan Barau, a 19-year-old from Nikyop, earned the title of Miss SKFEST Peace, and says she hopes to foster unity and reconciliation among the region’s diverse groups. Melody James, 25, from Numana, was named Miss SKFEST Health. Each winner carried their crown with pride, embodying the values of progress and cultural preservation that SKFEST 2024 represented.

Aside from that, Elizabeth Nuhu Bawa, a mother and her 17-year-old daughter, Grace Danladi won first and second positions in theN21 kilometre marathon at SKFEST. In a chat, Danladi said though her mother was more energetic in the race, she hopes to outshine her in the race next year.

As the curtains closed for this year’s Southern Kaduna Festival, it left participants with a renewed sense of pride and optimism. “The festival had not only celebrated the region’s heritage but also ignited hope for a future where culture and development go hand in hand,” said Adam Umar Isa, one of the spectators who spoke with Weekend Trust.

Many others described the festival’s end as a resounding success, showcasing Southern Kaduna as a beacon of culture, unity, and potential.

The organisers emphasised the importance of building on the festival’s successes to ensure that Southern Kaduna continues to thrive as a cultural and economic hub. Plans for SKFEST 2025 are already underway, say the organisers who promised of an even grander celebrations and developmental initiatives.