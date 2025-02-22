How soldiers prevented massive destruction in Borno Fire Outbreak

But for the intervention of troops, a fire outbreak in Bukar village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State would have left more devastating effect.

The incident, which on the evening of February 21, 2025, led to the destruction of homes, crops, and livestock, according to counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama.

“The inferno was believed to have spread from aa house where cooking was going on and quickly spread due to strong winds, engulfing several huts and making it difficult for villagers to contain the flames. The intense heat and thick smoke left the local population in a state of panic, as many rushed to evacuate their homes.”

“A large portion of the village’s main marketplace was also affected, with several small shops and food stalls being completely consumed by the fire. The flames were further exacerbated by the dry weather conditions, making the situation even more challenging for those attempting to put out the fire.

“As the flames continued to spread, a team of military personnel stationed in the area for security operations quickly mobilized and rushed to the scene, despite the risk to their own safety. The soldiers, working hand in hand with local villagers, formed a human chain to carry water and organize fire-fighting efforts using makeshift tools.

“The troops Commander, who was present at the scene, the military acted swiftly to evacuate the elderly and children, ensuring that they were moved to safer grounds while the fire-fighting efforts continued.

The military team also helped distribute emergency relief items, including food and water, to those affected by the blaze.

“We could not just stand by while innocent people were in danger. Our primary duty is to protect and serve the people, and when we saw the fire, we had to act quickly to prevent further loss of life and property.” said the troops.

“The soldiers were able to prevent the fire from reaching other parts of the village, including a nearby school, which would have caused even greater destruction had it been hit. Their quick thinking and collaborative efforts with the villagers played a crucial role in saving countless lives.

“Local leaders and residents have expressed deep gratitude for the military’s actions, noting that their selfless service helped minimize the destruction caused by the fire,” Makama said in his report.

“We are extremely grateful to the military for coming to our rescue,” Bukar Usman, a resident, was quoted to have said. “Without their help, the fire could have taken even more lives, and the damage would have been worse. They risked their lives to save us, and we will never forget that.”