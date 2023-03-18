How quest for riches almost claimed security guard’s life

Christian Sunday, a 35-year-old security guard, on March 4, had a close shave with death when he visited a native doctor, identified as Frank…

Daily Trust Saturday learnt that Sunday stumbled on a Facebook post by Frank John, claiming to be a native doctor with the power of making people rich without blood and human parts ritual.

The Edo State Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said Sunday keyed into John’s claim and moved from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to visit the acclaimed native doctor with the intention of getting rich quickly but almost lost his life in the process.

He said John was arrested while going to the POS to withdraw money from the second victims’ account, after the police found a paper containing account number and pin number from the suspect.

He added that Sunday also lost the money in his account to the self-acclaimed native doctor and his accomplices.

Narrating his ordeal to Daily Trust Saturday, Sunday, a security guard who lives in Port Harcourt, said he came to meet the native doctor on March 4, in order to get solution to his problem at work.

“One Babalawo sent me a message on my Facebook account. When I replied, he asked me what problems I had, so that he can help me, and I then told him that I have problem in my work place which he promised to help me solve.

“We later moved the discussion from Facebook to WhatsApp. After telling him my problem, he asked me to send N40,000 to do the work, but after sending the money, I didn’t hear from him for over a month.”

He said after a while, John called him again, asking him to meet him in his shrine in Igarra, to complete the ritual process.

“On March 4, I travelled from Port Harcourt to Igarra to meet him. When I called him on reaching Igarra, he said I should wait a bit that his children would be coming to pick me from the park.”

He said they took him to the river side and asked him to take a ritual bath because he would not enter the shrine without the ritual bath.

“But, when I noticed that the water was not good enough for bathing, I declined and then they ask for my ATM card and the money in my account. When I refused, they started beating me and to save my live, I gave them the ATM card and pin number. They went to the POS and transfered the money in my account into theirs.

“I thought I would die because blood was all over me due to the matchet cut I received on my head during the beating.”

He said an argument ensued during the beating as some of them said I should be killed while others said they should abandon me since they’d gotten the money they needed.

“As the argument continued, I heard a voice from the bush shouting, ‘what are you doing? I will shoot all of you if you continue, and they took to their heels and abandoned me. When the person came out, I discovered he was a hunter.

“That was how a hunter saved my life, and took me to a vigilante who in turn took me to the police station in Igarra.

He said the police took him to the hospital for treatment, adding that it was at the police station he found out that John has been arrested while his accomplices escaped.

“I didn’t come for money ritual, I came to meet him because of the problem I have in my work place. He said he would help me solve the problem, that was why I came.”

Sunday said, “I regret coming to his place; I never know that I would face this problem, but thank God that I’m alive today.”