How protesters wreaked havoc on hinterlands

A wave of protests against hunger, which began last Thursday in many parts of the country, not only brought economic activities to a halt in city centres but also impacted areas outside state capitals, especially in the North.

Thousands of youths marched through numerous towns across the northern region, transcending state capitals, chanting anti-government slogans, and demanding swift and decisive action to address the rising cost of living.

While some protests remained peaceful, others saw incidents of looting and destruction of both public and private properties.

Jigawa

In Jigawa State, at least ten major towns in six local government areas experienced destruction and looting of government property during the hunger protests, which entered their fourth day on Sunday.

In Hadejia, it was confirmed that four people were hospitalised after sustaining injuries and suffocation from teargas deployed by anti-riot police attempting to disperse protesters, some of whom attacked the local government secretariat.

The state’s Agricultural Supply Company stores were looted, and some private vehicles were burnt at the local government secretariat.

In Gumel, the Jigawa State Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO), the residence of the member representing Gumel, Gagarawa, Maigatari in the House of Representatives, Hon. Sani Nazifi, and the residence of the APC zonal vice chairman, Hon. Mannir Uba Gumel, were vandalised and looted by hoodlums who overwhelmed the security agents deployed in the area. A woman sustained a gunshot injury.

In Birnin Kudu Local government Area, JASCO Fertilizer and Grains store was vandalised and looted during the protest. Roads passing through the town, especially Maiduguri Highway, were blocked.

In Jahun and Kazaure local government areas, protests occurred but there was no reported violence.

However, the Babura Local Government Council secretariat was vandalised and looted by suspected hoodlums, who also looted food items from the JASCO store in the area.

A resident, Bello Hayyo, described the situation as unfortunate, stating, “They (hoodlums) vandalised the local government secretariat and also carted away grains kept in the JASCO store. It is indeed unfortunate because violence would never solve the problem.”

The state government declared a 24-hour curfew across the state on Friday and lifted it on Saturday following improvements in the situation. Seventy-four suspects have been charged in court, and recoveries include motorcycles, tricycles, bicycles, bags of fertiliser, chairs, cartons of mosquito nets, rice, and office furniture.

Katsina

In Katsina State, there was vandalism and looting in some local government areas. In Dutsinma, where a 24-hour curfew was imposed, the police said protesters vandalised a government storage facility and looted hundreds of bags of fertiliser.

The police spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, stated that about 693 bags of fertiliser were recovered.

A party secretariat belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government was also destroyed by protesters.

Sixty-four suspects were arrested in connection with the vandalism and looting in the state.

In Daura Local Government Area, protesters ransacked an APC office, taking all valuables inside, including the roofing sheets.

Some protesters also invaded a Living Faith Church in Daura, looting about 205 chairs, musical instruments, and other valuable items.

The pastor in charge of the church, David Sarki, told newsmen in Katsina on Sunday that the church service could not be held due to the incident.

“When the protest began around 10:00 am (Thursday), the hoodlums just diverted to the church, many of them in Keke Napep broke the door and windows and entered the church auditorium. They took everything inside, including the wall digital clock, musical instruments, pulpit, pastor’s chairs, plastic chairs, a desktop computer at the reception, and a scoreboard where the accountant usually kept church documents. They scattered everything,” Sarki said.

Kano

A viral video on social media showed a mob attacking the Wudil Local Government Council secretariat in Kano, setting the building ablaze and looting food items, furniture, air conditioners, and other valuables. Interim chairperson of the council, Bilkisu Yakubu Indabo, confirmed the incident as captured in the video.

She mentioned that while some items have been recovered, security agents are trailing those involved in the looting to bring them to justice.

In Dambatta Local Government Area, the campaign office of deputy Senate president, Barau Jibrin, located on the outskirts of town, was vandalised, though the protest there remained peaceful.

Information officer of the local government, Sani Muhammad, told Daily Trust that the protesters marched on the streets carrying placards without any violence.

A nearby block-making industry was also attacked, with several bags of cement carted away. Danbatta market saw a low turnout of traders on Sunday due to the curfew imposed on the state.

A privately-owned rice mill in Gundutse town in Kura Local Government Area was attacked by protesters, who looted unspecified bags of rice, said a resident, Surajo Ahmad Gundutse.

In Gwarzo Local Government Area, there were reports of vandalisation and looting of public property and shops situated at the council’s headquarters and the general hospital. Malam Usman Lakwaya, an eyewitness, stated that a section of the protesters began breaking into shops and looting goods, but the intervention of stationed army personnel saved the situation.

Zamfara and Kebbi

In Zamfara and Kebbi states, protesters damaged public and private properties worth millions of naira in some local governments. In Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, protesters destroyed properties belonging to the incumbent senator representing Zamfara North, Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

They vandalised his residence and looted valuables worth millions of naira.

The senator’s political aide, Alhaji Babangida, confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, the protesters vandalised some properties belonging to Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

“They forcefully gained access to his residence, damaged his Escort Hilux van, and removed valuables, including air conditioners, TV sets, windows, and doors. They also looted bags of fertiliser, rice, maize, solar street lights, and their panels from another house he used as a store.”

Violent protests also occurred in Yauri, Jega, Koko, and Bagudo local government areas of Kebbi State. In Yauri, protesters attacked the local government secretariat and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

They also attempted to burn the personal residence of a member of the House of Representatives and a police station, but the police intervened in time.

In Jega town, protesters damaged a decorated roundabout at the entrance of the town before being dispersed by the police.

Sokoto

In Sokoto State, some residents of Goronyo Local Government area staged a peaceful protest, a day before the national hunger protests began.

A viral video showed a handful of youths carrying placards with inscriptions such as “end hunger; end insecurity; end bad leadership.”

The leader of the protest was heard saying, “We are suffering; we are hungry. Some of us eat once a day while our leaders enjoy in Abuja, leaving us malnourished. Nigeria needs sincere, honest, and masses-oriented leaders; not those who will continue to enslave them.”

A similar protest took place in Yabo Local Government Area on the day of the national hunger protest, which was also peaceful. “Yes, we staged a peaceful protest. Youth and elderly people participated, and it was peaceful,” a resident, Malam Farouk, told Daily Trust.