How project was conceived, executed and inaugurated

The idea to build an official residence for the vice president was conceived over 15 years ago. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in 2009 approved N7.1 billion contract for the design and construction of the official residence of the number two citizen.

Announcing the FEC approval for the project to journalists, the then Minister of Information and Communication, late Prof. Dora Akunyili, said: “Council gave approval for the award of a contract for the design and construction of the residence of the Vice President in the Three Arms Zone, Abuja, in favour of Messrs Julius Berger Plc, with 20 months completion period”.

The new edifice was designed to comprise VP’s house, VP’s ADC’s house, his Chief Security Officer (CSO’s) house, a mosque, a chapel, security quarters, boys’ quarters, gate house, among others.

Explaining why the project was considered a priority, Minister of FCT at that time, Muhammadu Adamu Aliero, said: “The vice president is staying in a guest house (Aguda House) meant for visiting heads of state.

“It is not right; it is not befitting for the vice president. The former administration decided to give the house of the vice president to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), which was in line with what was contained in the Abuja master plan,” he said.

Status of the building

During the Buhari administration, the then vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, had said outright that the new

project was a “waste of resources”.

The former VP had said in 2016, however, that the project will still not be abandoned despite being a waste of resources.

“There is no need for a new residence for the vice president as the current one, called Aguda House, is up to standard with enough space and well managed,” Osinbajo had said.

The former VP, who said the N6 billion already spent on the project was a misapplication of funds, added that with the level of construction already done, it would be completed and considered for other use.

In November 2023, FCTA made provisions in its budget for completion of the construction of the new residence for the vice president.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this while defending the N61.5 billion 2023 supplementary budget of the FCT administration before the House of Representatives Committee on FCT.

The minister informed the lawmakers that the construction of a new residence for the vice president was approved in 2010 by FEC at the cost of N7 billion, but that the project was abandoned.

He said that the current administration decided to complete the project and that the contractor had reviewed the cost upward to N15 billion.

Why we completed the project – Wike

Recounting the trajectory of the project, Wike recalled that it was awarded in 2010, but abandoned in 2015.

The Minister said: “It was not until January of this year (2024) that we had a revised budget for the project. Now, President Tinubu has come and within a year, he has made this project a reality. This is the hope.

“If you don’t stay in a good environment, you cannot put in your best. Environment affects productivity and efficiency. By the time you are inside and see what is provided, I am sure Mr. Vice President will be encouraged to do more work than where he stays now,” the minister said.

In her remarks, Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described the commissioning of the vice president’s official residence as “a testament to what we can achieve when we have the right support and unwavering dedication to deliver on our set goals.”