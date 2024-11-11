How police officers killed varsity student in Kwara

A student of Kwara State University (KWASU), Sulyman Olayinka (27) was allegedly beaten to death by some police officers in Ilorin.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred last Tuesday, around 2 pm at the Tanke Bridge, Tipper Garage, Ilorin.

A video of the incident went viral over the weekend in the state and attracted widespread condemnation.

When City & Crime visited the scene, witnesses said the victim, Sulyman Olayinka, was accosted by three police officers from the Ganmo Division, immediately after he highlighted from a motorcycle.

“He wanted to use the POS but the officers suddenly appeared from a tricycle and dragged him to the ground.

“He was asking what have I done but they didn’t give him any chance to explain before pouncing on him. At a time, one of them cock his gun and threatened to shoot him”, he said.

Also speaking, a meat seller, who also witnessed the incident, said they hit the deceased with a gun on the head, kicked and handcuffed him.

“It was when one of them started kicking him on his private part with boots that his eyes began to change and he asked for water. He also requested for his inhaler, which suggested he was asthmatic,” the witness said.

He said they ignored all the interventions from the people around to take him to their station and stop the beating.

According to him, the victim died on their way to the hospital after the officers sensed danger.

Confirming the incident, spokeswoman for the police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), said a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust was reported against the deceased.

The officers involved in the incident have been identified, arrested and detained for further investigations as regards the death of the suspect.

She added further updates will be provided promptly as investigations unfold.

City & Crime reports that in September, three police officers who have now been dismissed, reportedly shot dead a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, identified as Ishola Abdulqoyum.