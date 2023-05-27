How phone snatchers invaded Kano communities, murdered residents

At least six people were reportedly killed after a group of thugs suspected to be phone snatchers attacked residents in Kabara and Gwangwazo areas of…

Daily Trust gathered that the incident which happened in the early hours of Friday has sparked tension among residents.

Thugs were said to have invaded the two communities, stabbing people in sight.

Eyewitnesses said some of the people killed did not know what was happening in the area as most of them were returning from morning prayers.

Aminu Auwal, one of the residents, said he had to run for his life but watched them killing one of his neighbours who was also returning from the mosque.

“I was sent by my mother to fetch water nearby, as I was standing, I saw our neighbour running and shouting for help while they were following him. They got him near where I was staying, they stabbed him to death. I had to run otherwise they would have killed me too.

“I doubt if they are phone snatchers. The man didn’t carry a phone and they didn’t collect anything from him,” he narrated.

Fatima Mukhtar, an elder sister to another person killed in the attack, said her younger brother was slaughtered by the thugs who eventually snatched his phone.

“We just received the bad news that he was slaughtered by thugs. We don’t know what he did to them. Apart from him, they also killed three more people here. They were buried together,” she said in tears.

Daily Trust gathered that this is not the first time the thugs would attack people in the state metropolis.

Two months ago, they also attacked people, destroyed vehicles and stole valuables.

Spokesman of the state police command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said the police is investigating the incident.