‘How our mother died’, Oneyka Owenu’s children break silence

The children of veteran Nigerian singer, Onyeka Onwenu, have provided further details on the passing of their late mother.

Onwenu reportedly died after performing at the birthday party of the Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Stella Okoli.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Onwenu was said to have been rushed to Reddington Hospital in Lagos State where she gave up the ghost.

Speaking on Onwenu’s demise, children of the late singer, Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, disclosed that their mother was rushed to the hospital after her performance at Okoli’s birthday party, adding that efforts by the doctors to save her life were abortive.

“It is with heavy hearts that I and my brother wish to announce the passing of our mother, the much loved Onyeka Onwenu. She passed away last night, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Lagos Nigeria. She was rushed to the hospital after an amazing last performance, where doctors made every effort to save her life. Sadly she passed,” they said in a statement.

They described their matriarch as a “National Treasure, an icon and Legend, who inspired multiple generations of Nigerians and people around the world with her Music, Acting, Philanthropy and Humanitarian Efforts.

They added that “She is greatly loved and missed”.

“We would like to extend our thanks to those who were with her in her final moments. And to the general public for their concern and support.

“Specifically, we are deeply grateful to Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. and Mrs. John Momoh and Mr. and Mrs. Okonkwo as well as Messrs Ajayi and Mr. Okpara all of whom were with her during her last moments. Governor Alex Otti joined to condole us soon after her passage.

“We are also appreciative of Reddington Hospital and all their staff for their efforts.

“As we take the time to make the necessary plans, we would like you all to take the time to remember her life, the contributions she made and the impact she made on so many lives, including ours.”