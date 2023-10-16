✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
How our govt will be remembered – AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has said that his government is not perfect but will be remembered for the impact it is able to…

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has said that his government is not perfect but will be remembered for the impact it is able to make.

AbdulRazaq is running his second and final term of office as governor following his re-election in March and also emerged as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in May.

While inaugurating four new special advisers, the governor said, “I will not take the mandate of the people for granted.

“No government is perfect. We aren’t perfect either, and no man is. However, we are clear about the sanctity of our mandate and our responsibilities to the people.

“Our party and government will be remembered by how much positive development we bring to the state and the impact we have on the masses.”

 

