How Nigerian Players Can Self-Exclude From Gaming Without GamStop?

You already know that GamStop is a popular and appealing free tool you can use to distance yourself from real-money gaming over the web. It was created by UKGC and now many casinos in the United Kingdom cooperate with GamStop. The idea is simple, you create an account and send your information to GamStop service and in 24 hours all iGaming operators that have a UKGC licence should block your account. It will last until the end of the self-exclusion period, and at the end of the term you will have 24 hours window to cancel the prolongation of the self-exclusion period; otherwise, it will be extended.

Sadly, this platform is available only in the United Kingdom yet, and it allows players who are looking for no GamStop UK online casinos to continue playing on such sites. Nevertheless, Nigerian players still can self-exclude themselves from online gaming over the web. There are many options for how to do it, but to keep it short we will going to cover the most popular and efficient ones.

Local Self-Exclusion Methods On Casinos

This is an interesting method that has a lot of perks and one downside. You will have to contact support at the online casino where you play games. Then you can ask them to block your account. Some casinos will even offer a cool-off period. This means that you cannot play games there for 24 hours and then you can. This is not available at all casinos but it is becoming more and more popular.

Another option you have is to activate self-exclusion. What this means is that you won’t be able to play casino games at that casino. You can still play games at other casinos which is the main downside of this method.

However, this option is free to use and it is available at a lot of online casinos in Nigeria. You can easily set it up and start using it within seconds. Most sites will even have a self-assessment test where you can see whether you should use this program or not.

Banking Restrictions

As you can see here the method works with your bank. There is one huge advantage in all of this. You will contact your bank and you can ask them to block all transactions to online casinos. As such, you cannot deposit funds. You can still create an account at the casino, browse the games and play games in demo mode. This is a mode that allows you to play games for free using virtual coins. Sadly, you cannot win for real.

When you want to deposit the funds, you will see something like “transaction declined”. It simply means that your bank will disapprove your transaction and you cannot gamble there. This obviously covers all the casinos in Nigeria and you can use one method for all bans you like.

To start using this method you will have to contact the bank. Most of the time you will have to go to the bank and ask them to do this. In some cases, you can even call the bank support agent or use the live chat at their official website. In no time your account will be banned from making deposits to online casinos and betting sites.

One thing we must mention here is that not all banks in Nigeria support this method. Some are introducing it as we speak and others have something similar. In a nutshell, it is a great thing that is free and can help you more than you may believe.

Blocking Software For Self-Exclusion

There is one method you all can use. This is a software-based option. Obviously, the national self-exclusion program will bring more benefits to the Nigerian gambling market, but today you use only software blockers. What this means is that you can download the app and configure it. Once you are done, all the sites that are present in the database of the software will be banned. This can include all real money gaming sites in Nigeria and many more. These databases are updated on a regular basis.

Some apps of this kind include bet Blocker, Gamban, and many more. There are a lot of other software options as well. Netnanny is one of the very popular ones in Nigeria. Keep in mind that you can use only one app. A good thing here is that you can use a single app to keep yourself away from online gaming as much as you like.

One downside here is the fact these are not free methods. Most of them will have a monthly fee you have to pay for each month in order to use the app. We like the fact these apps work well and they are available for any operating system you may use.

Players can use the same app on their Android, iOS devices, Windows computers, Mac devices, and even Linux which is not a common thing in this case scenario. The process is always the same. You will download the software; configure it and you are good to go. iGaming in Nigeria is not available anymore.

The Final Word

Although GamStop is a highly efficient product, it is not available in this country and it may not be available for a long time. With the growing popularity of the gambling market in Nigeria, GamStop would be in great demand in the country, but this is not an option now. Luckily you have options you can use and these do work well. These methods are all appealing to a huge number of players and they have helped millions. All you have to do is to pick the one method you like and use it. There is no need to use multiple ones, but you can mix them if you like. This will give you the most effective self-exclusion you can get.