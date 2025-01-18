How Nigerian children languish in jail without trial, conviction

Thirteen-year-old Nura Muhammad’s past is scarred by trauma. He fled his village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State after the community was invaded by a group of terrorists, leaving him without parents or a home. Nura had no choice but to move to Sokoto metropolis to start a new life.

“I don’t even know where they are,” Nura said when asked about his parents’ whereabouts. He said he doesn’t know if they survived when their community was attacked in early 2023.

Nura had previously studied the Quran, and as a result, he was easily accepted as a new student at an informal Islamic institution in Sokoto. Before fleeing his village, he had studied up to the sixth Hizb (section) of the Quran.

Arrest and detention

Nura lost his freedom in July 2024 when he and three friends – Ahmad Abubakar, Ibrahim Shuaibu and Ibrahim Umar – were arrested. According to Nura, the police raided their home while they were asleep, taking them to Kwani police station in Sokoto State.

“They (the police) brought Keke Napep (tricycle); and we were not told anything regarding why we were being arrested at that moment. We didn’t know who made the report, and the police didn’t even let us take our clothes or shoes,” he recounted.

Later, the police accused Ahmad, one of his friends, of stealing cans of milk from a shop in Tsohuwar Kasuwa (Sokoto old market). Nura said the police did not reveal who filed the report nor did they allow the boys to explain their side of the story.

“They just took us straight to court without contacting our parents or guardians. From there, we were sent to the Sokoto Remand House in July without any trial,” he said, adding that the court told them to return in two weeks, but they had already spent over a month in detention with no clear timeline for the next hearing of their case.

The remand house is under the regulation and supervision of the Sokoto State Ministry of Social and Humanitarian Affairs.

A visit to the facility in September 2024 revealed that Nura was one of the 48 children incarcerated there; more than 85 per cent of them had not been charged nor convicted of the alleged crimes that put them in the juvenile prison.

“Majority of them are awaiting trial. They have not been properly charged to court. Some of them only need to appear in court to get bail. But we also have some already convicted, and the court gave them either a jail term or a fine,” said the officer-in-charge of the facility, Abubakar Ahmed.

Ahmed blamed the situation on the negligence of the prosecutors and security operatives in charge of these children’s cases.

“When you have to keep calling those in charge to take them to court, it becomes a serious concern. At times, I will be the one calling to remind prosecutors to take the inmates to court when due. This is one of the reasons some of the children are yet to be charged,” he said.

Weekend Trust observes that the continuous detention of these children without proper charge and conviction is a clear breach of section 166 of the Sokoto Child Protection Law, 2021, which limits pre-trial detention for children to serious offences involving violence or persistent offending, and only as a last resort.

Breach of child rights

Legal experts and human right advocates have condemned the prolonged detention of children in Sokoto Remand House. Muhammad Ismail, a Sokoto-based lawyer, described the practice as unconstitutional.

“Section 35 of the Nigerian constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to personal liberty. No person should be detained beyond 24 hours without trial, except when no court exists within 40 kilometres, in which case the limit is 48 hours,” Ismail explained.

He said pre-trial detention is highly restricted in Nigeria according to the provisions of the constitution.

“The section gives every Nigerian the right to personal liberty, and no person shall be deprived of such liberty. This is the first provision the Sokoto Remand House is violating for keeping those children for months and probably years without any convictions and prosecution before a competent court,” the lawyer added.

Arrests during protests

Fourteen-year-old Safiyannu Sani was among the minors arrested during Nigeria’s nationwide protest in the first 10 days of August 2024. The demonstration, dubbed #EndBadGovernance, took place across Nigeria to show dissatisfaction with the country’s escalating suffering.

Despite not taking part in the protest, he was arrested by the police while trying to get fuel for his grinding machine.

“My parents do not know that I am currently being detained in prison because I was not taken to court. The police brought us here directly after the arrest. The others were adults and they were taken to prison meant for grownups,” Safiyannu said.

At the time of the visit to the remand house in September, he said that out of the four children arrested during the protest, one of them had been released from detention.

Similar to Safiyannu’s case, 28 other children were detained in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja for taking part in the nationwide demonstration in August 2024. Unlike Safiyannu, these other minors were charged with terrorism-related offences shortly after their detention and were later ordered to be remanded by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

An international non-governmental organisation focused on human rights, Amnesty International, added that 12 children were also arrested and unlawfully detained in Katsina State during the protest.

The global institution claimed that some of the arrested minors might have been picked up by security forces in the streets during the protest for what it called an “unfair trial.”

“Children with their whole lives ahead of them are now at the risk of being tried on trumped-up charges,” the organisation complained.

Justice delayed

Jemila, aged 16, has been detained for more than three years at the remand house without conviction. She was brought to the juvenile prison in 2021 when she was accused of killing a child belonging to her former brother-in-law. But she maintained her innocence regarding the alleged murder.

“The child died in my room, but I didn’t know what happened. I was accused of killing the boy, but I am innocent, wallahi (I swear by Allah),” Jemila recounted.

She said the incident made her to divorce her husband. She expressed sadness that the truth about what transpired that day remained secret as the court continued to delay justice while she wastes her life inside the prison.

She continued: “The matter has been heard; I am currently awaiting judgement. The last time we went to court was immediately after Eid-ul-fitr (in April 2024), but up until now (September 2024), we have not heard anything. I don’t know when I am to appear in court next.”

Educational setbacks

It is believed that the detention of children at the Sokoto Remand House contributes significantly to the state’s out-of-school crisis.

According to a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report, this is one of the several reasons why approximately 53 per cent of children in the state are currently out of school.

According to the report, in 2023, seven states, including Sokoto, had out-of-school rates higher than 50 per cent at the primary level. This means that one out of two children of primary school age in these states is not attending school at any level of education.

During a visit to the facility in September 2024, it was learned that 90 per cent of the 48 inmates in the facility had never felt the comfort of classrooms; the rest who were in school before being thrown into the juvenile prison had also joined thousands of children in the North-West state without formal education.

One of them is Aminu Hassan, a 12-year-old boy who was arrested shortly after he finished primary school. He said he was accused of being an accomplice to theft.

“Our neighbour’s bike was stolen and I was accused of aiding the thieves. I would love to leave here, but no one is coming to bail me. It is my dream to start junior secondary school with my mates.” Aminu said.

Reacting, the Sokoto State Government acknowledged the issue, citing inadequate facilities and lack of resources as major challenges.

“There is no provision for these children’s education at the remand house. The only thing the ministry is doing is to get a Malam (Islamic teacher) to always visit there to teach them Islamic education,” The Director of Welfare at the Ministry of Social and Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Sani said, acknowledging that it is government’s obligation to ensure that every child in the state has access to universal basic education.

‘A national problem’

The illegal detention of children in remand homes and other correctional centres in Nigeria is not limited to Sokoto State.

According to data from the Nigerian Correctional Centre, 56,973 people, including minors, are still awaiting trial in October 2024 out of 84,337 detainees across the country’s 244 correctional facilities.

This means that for every 10 inmates in Nigeria, seven are being detained without proper charges and conviction by the court.

Mr Marvellous Monday, a criminal justice lawyer with Citizens Gavel Foundation for Social Justice, described the detention of minors in the country as disrespect to the principles of rule.

“The causes of these things are abuse of power, ignoring the rule of law, and low oversight functions. The executive should shun abuse of power, respect the rule of law and allow fair hearing before imprisoning children.” he said

Courts often disregard child rights protection law

The Sokoto State Child Rights Protection Law 2021 and the Child’s Rights Act 2003 are aimed at safeguarding the wellbeing of children in the state, but unfortunately, courts responsible for upholding these laws have been disregarding some provisions, particularly in children’s criminal trials.

Both provisions of section 213 of the Nigeria Child’s Rights Act and section 160 of the Sokoto State Child Protection Law forbid the court from using terms like ‘conviction’ and ‘sentence’ while referring to children in criminal trials.

However, our findings show that courts like the Upper Sharia Court and the Chief Magistrate Court in Sokoto arbitrarily use these words while giving their judgements anytime they sit in special capacity as juvenile criminal courts.

“Convicted to one year imprisonment or fine of N30,000,” a warrant of commitment to prison issued by a presiding judge of the Upper Sharia Court against one of the children in July stated.

The scenario is the same in Sokoto Chief Magistrate Court. The judge proceeded to write his judgement in a case between one of the minors, Suleiman Usman, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in May on a Warrant of Commitment to Prison, even though the legal document contains ‘words’ which use is prohibited in the state’s juvenile criminal justice systems.

A child rights advocate, Usman Ismail, said non-compliance with the laws protecting children’s welfare by the court was an eyesore to the Nigerian judicial system. He, therefore, blamed the situation on the unavailability of a special court created to entertain children’s matters in the country.

He said, “The juvenile justice system in Nigeria needs special courts, like we have for election disputes. The practice of allowing conventional courts to occasionally hear children’s criminal cases is the cause of the unnecessary prolonging of their prosecutions. This is because the same courts complaining about excessive workloads are still expected to produce exceptional cases of this sort. Undoubtedly, things will not be properly put in place.”

“Beyond enactment of laws, the Nigerian government at all levels should show seriousness towards protecting children’s welfare and rights because they are the future builders of this country,” Usman advocated.

We will investigate – Government

The Sokoto State Ministry of Social and Humanitarian Affairs denied knowing that some of the inmates in Sokoto Remand House had spent years and several months without proper arraignment or conviction.

“I don’t know much about the trials of the inmates, so I am not aware of your finding,” The ministry spokesman, Ummu Abubakar, said as she referred this reporter to the Director of Welfare, Yusuf Sani.

The director said what he knew was that some of the inmates were detained at the facility for a temporary time. He said he did not know that some of them had spent up to a year without court judgement pronouncing them guilty of the alleged crimes.

“We are hearing this for the first time that there are some children inside the remand house for years without conviction. We will investigate,” Yusuf Sani promised.

He added that to enhance the welfare of inmates, his office is about to secure the approval of the governor, Aliyu Ahmad for a comprehensive rehabilitation of juvenileS prison.