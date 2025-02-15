How Nigeria can honour my late father, by Murtala’s daughter

Aishat Oyebode nee Muhammed is the first child of the late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed who was assassinated barely seven months after assuming office. His assassination in the morning of February 13, 1976, remains one of the darkest moments in Nigeria’s chequered history. Mrs Oyebode in an interview with the Weekend Trust speaks on the event of February 13, 1976 – 49 years after – and plans for the 50th anniversary next year.

Forty-nine years after the unfortunate assassination of General Murtala Muhammed which prematurely ended his regime, what comes to your mind year in, year out every February 13 when the assassination of your father is being commemorated?

Every February 13 is a solemn day for our family and for many Nigerians who deeply admired my father’s vision and leadership. It is a time of reflection on what could have been, but also an opportunity to appreciate the impact he made in such a short time. His leadership style—firm, principled and people-centred—continues to inspire generations. While the pain never truly fades, we take solace in the fact that his legacy remains strong.

No doubt 49 years after, a lot of water has passed under the bridge and next year, by the grace of God, would be 50 years after this incident, what is the plan of the family to commemorate the 50th anniversary? Looking back 49 years after, would you say the country has healed from that episode?

Fifty years is indeed a significant milestone, and as a family, we are working on a fitting commemoration that honours his memory and contributions to Nigeria. Through the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, we will organise a series of events, lectures and initiatives that not only celebrate his achievements but also promote national unity and good governance, which he strongly believed in.

Forty-nine years after; whether Nigeria has healed from that dark chapter remains a complex question. While the nation has moved on, history reminds us that unresolved issues of leadership and governance still persist.

People begin to wonder how you coped given that your father died leaving practically nothing for the family to survive on. We learnt he died leaving behind N27 or so and even the piece of land that was given to him was processed after his death, how were you able to navigate the vicissitudes of life after his death?

The stories of my father leaving behind little to nothing are true. His lifestyle was simple, and he was not in power for personal gain. My mother was left to raise six children, and it was a tough journey.

However, my father strongly believed in education, ensuring that all his children, including his daughters, received the best education possible. My mother was unwavering in her commitment to fulfilling that legacy, ensuring that we stayed on the path he had envisioned for us.

Despite the challenges, therefore, we were raised with values of hard work, resilience and integrity—principles my father embodied. These values guided us through the hardships. We became strong and independent. Above all, the Almighty protected us, strengthening and providing for us in ways beyond human understanding.”

Given the lifestyle of General Murtala, how would you describe the present-day leaders?

General Murtala’s leadership was marked by selflessness, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to national development. Nigeria’s leadership should take inspiration from such ideals.

Indeed, it has become harder and harder to imagine a Nigerian leader today leaving office without significant personal wealth, but my father demonstrated that leadership is about service, not the accumulation of riches. Nigeria would benefit greatly from leaders who prioritise national interest over personal gain.

At every commemoration ceremony comes different speculations about the planners of the coup and the motive behind it and also there have been different accounts of what transpired at that time. Given that you were 12 when the unfortunate incident happened, tell us what you think was the most correct account of the event?

I was 12 when my father was assassinated, and while I may not have had first-hand knowledge of all the details then, history and credible accounts suggest that his firm stance on governance and his drive to clean up corruption made him a target. Beyond that, his strong belief in Africa’s self-reliance and sovereignty, encapsulated in his famous ‘Africa has come of age’ speech, threatened foreign powers.

His bold stance against apartheid and his unwavering commitment to Pan-Africanism did not sit well with some international interests. There are multiple theories, but what remains undisputed is that he was a leader who had a vision for a better Nigeria and a stronger Africa, and that vision was cut short.

Tell us about the Murtala Muhammed Foundation which was set up to continue to champion and promote the ideals of your father?

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation stands as a testament to my father’s unwavering dedication to justice, governance and national development. It was not just established to honour his memory but to actively drive the principles he lived and died for.

Through our bold initiatives in education, disaster relief and youth and women empowerment, we are not merely preserving his ideals—we are building upon them. The foundation has touched countless lives, serving as a catalyst for change, and we remain steadfast in our mission to create a Nigeria that reflects the vision he sacrificed everything for.

How has the foundation fared in achieving its objectives?

Over the years, we have taken bold and decisive actions in championing causes that drive meaningful change—from crisis response and humanitarian aid to leadership development and governance reforms. Our mission is not just to bridge gaps but to dismantle barriers that hinder progress and justice, especially for those in a state of fragility—women, children, and communities devastated also by conflict across Nigeria.

While we have made significant strides, our work is far from over. The fight for a just, equitable and prosperous society demands relentless commitment, and we will continue to push boundaries, advocating for the most vulnerable, until my father’s vision of a better Nigeria becomes a reality.

Looking at the state of the nation, would you say General Murtala would be happy with the present state of Nigeria?

I believe my father would be deeply concerned about the current state of Nigeria. Issues like corruption, insecurity, and economic instability persist. He envisioned a nation that was self-sufficient, accountable, and progressive. His unwavering belief in Africa’s potential was a cornerstone of his leadership, and he championed policies that prioritised the continent’s sovereignty and development. While we have seen some advancements, we are far from the full potential of his vision.

Forty-nine years after his death, the N20 note which has his portrait is now worthless in present day Nigeria as it cannot buy anything …

It is disheartening to see that the N20 note, which carries my father’s image, has become nearly worthless—symbolic of the economic decline and grinding poverty that plague millions of Nigerians today. This loss of value is not limited to the N20 note alone but extends to other denominations bearing the faces of Nigeria’s heroes—figures who stood for sacrifice, integrity and nation-building.

The stark contrast between what these notes once represented and their diminished purchasing power today mirrors the struggles of the people, highlighting the urgent need for leadership that revives the economic dignity and aspirations of Nigerians.

My father championed policies aimed at equitable wealth distribution, national self-sufficiency, and economic empowerment. Addressing today’s deepening economic crisis requires bold leadership that prioritises the welfare of the people, restores economic dignity and rekindles the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant Nigeria.

Given your closeness to your father, what would you say he would have done differently to develop the country?

My father was a bold and uncompromising leader who believed in decisive action. He would have driven an unrelenting war against corruption, overhauled weak institutions, and pursued infrastructural development on an unprecedented scale. His governance style was not just swift but transformative, rooted in a deep sense of duty and urgency. Had he been given more time, there is no doubt that he would have fundamentally reshaped Nigeria’s trajectory, setting the nation on an irreversible path to greatness.

Though several institutions like the Lagos airport and some major roads across the country were named after him, are you satisfied with the way the government has honoured him so far?

Naming institutions, roads and the airport after him is a great honour. However, true tribute also lies in how we uphold his values. His legacy can be in monuments, and also in governance that reflect his principles—accountability, transparency, and unwavering service to the people. Nigeria’s greatest honour to him would be a leadership culture that embodies these ideals, ensuring that his vision of a just and prosperous nation is realised in action, not just in name.