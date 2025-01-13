How Nigeria can attain zero hunger, agro-prosperity – Rep Isiaka

A member of the House of Representatives, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has advocated sustainable farming practices, enhanced infrastructure development and integration of modern technology with traditional farming wisdom as part of ways to attain zero hunger and agro-prosperity in Nigeria.

Isiaka, aka GNI, also called for an improved food distribution, enhanced storage and preservation infrastructure, and targeted interventions for vulnerable populations as some of the steps that must be adopted.

The lawmaker representing Yewa North/Imeko-Afon federal constituency of Ogun State, said this while delivering a lecture titled, “Trajectory of Building An Agro-Prosperous And Zero Hunger Nations: Paradox of Farm Security”, during the 27th annual convention and 26th annual lecture series of the Alumni Association of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The three-time governorship candidate noted that Nigeria is at a critical stage in its agriculture development journey, most especially in the areas of persistent food insecurity and farmers’ vulnerability.

He identified insecurity as a major challenge, saying about 800,000 hectares of farmlands were abandoned by farmers across the Middle Belt region of the country due to security challenges.

“Nigeria is at a critical juncture in its agricultural development journey. Despite possessing vast arable land, abundant water resources, and a resilient farming population, our nation grapples with a striking paradox: immense agricultural potential existing alongside persistent food insecurity and farmer vulnerability.

“The stakes are unprecedented with over 70 percent of our population dependent on agriculture for livelihood and our population projected to reach 400 million by 2050, the transformation of our agricultural sector is not just an economic imperative but a matter of national security,” he said.

The Rep member called for the implementation of multifaceted approaches such as establishing designated ranches for livestock rearings which can mitigate conflict between farmers and herders.

Isiaka equally called for a transparent and equitable land allocation system in resolving disputes and ensuring that farmers have access to secure land.

The chairman of the occasion, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, said over 500,000 farmers were displaced from their farmlands between 2022 and 2024 ,due to insecurity.

He said “Nigeria Agricultural sector has vast opportunities but is limited by sundry issues of which the latest and most urgent are rising insecurity in farm lands across the country and climate change.

“Between 2022 and 2024 over 500,000 farmers were displaced due to insecurity leading to a loss of over N2 trillion, according to National Bureau of Statistics

“In the middle belt a study revealed a drop of over 70% in farming activities leading to shortages of maize and yam production.”

The Global President of the FUNAAB Alumni Association, Bolaji Gbadamosi, said the Association had acquired 2000 acres of land for Alumni Farm as part of effort to promote food sufficiency.