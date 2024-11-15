Murray-Bruce: How my South African partner defrauded me of $3.5m

Former Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has narrated how his South African partner defrauded him of $3.5 million on the purchase of a cinema complex in Kenya.

Speaking on Thursday at the 4th Peace Anyiam Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference, Murray-Bruce recalled that by making a bank transfer of the said sum, the South African registered the business in his name.

He said: “I was called to buy a cinema complex in Kenya for $3.5 million. I transferred the money and my South African partner registered it in his name. That was how I lost that huge investment.

SPONSOR AD

“I have a studio in Los Angeles and I am battling with litigation with one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood.”

While speaking about his plan to revive cinema in Nigeria, the former lawmaker, who founded Silverbird Group, said he would start movie-making.

According to him, he has a script, and all the fundamental issues will be raised in it.

“The entertainment industry is a very successful one. In all the things I have done, I have never made one move about movie making but now, I will.

“I am working on a script and I know we will get it right. We will deal with fundamental issues,” he said.