How my bill to regulate mining in Nigeria was frustrated – Achonu

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo State, Athan Achonu, has bemoaned the poor regulation of mining in Nigeria.

While briefing newsmen over the weekend, Achonu, who was a former member of the Senate, said he was shocked when his colleagues rejected the bill seeking to outline procedures for the mining sector in the country.

He said although the sector is capable of transforming the Nigerian economy, efforts to improve it may continue to suffer due to the structure of the National Assembly.

He debunked the allegations of being placed as an LP candidate by Governor Hope Uzodimma, adding that his interest in the November 11 governorship election was to rescue Imo State from the descent into insecurity and poverty.

Achonu, who said he is keeping his plans to transform Imo close to his chest, expressed his readiness to work by ensuring local governments’ autonomy, attracting power sector investors, agricultural and oil and gas processing zones to industrialise the state.

