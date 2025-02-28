How my background in business education expanded my fashion business to UK – Oluwaseun

Oluwaseun Kuforiji, popularly known as KOIL, is an entrepreneur and fashion designer, and the founder of Koil Creations, an African fashion brand with offices in Nigeria and UK. In this interview, he explains how he has been able to expand his business beyond the shores of Nigeria and why he is attempting to set a Guinness World Record

How did you start fashion designing?

My journey in fashion design began out of passion and creativity. While living with my guardian, who was a fashion designer, I developed a strong sense of fashion and style, learning from him during my early teens. During my secondary school years at the Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta, I was recognised for my punctuality and impeccable fashion sense. After secondary school, I moved to Lagos, where I formally trained in fashion designing at the Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. While pursuing my university degree at Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, I launched my fashion business, organised fashion shows, won multiple design awards, and served as the Student Union Social Director, using my platform to promote fashion among students.

What were the strategies that helped you grow your brand into an international business and expand to the UK?

Several key strategies contributed to the growth and international expansion of Koil Creations. Building a strong brand identity was essential, ensuring that my designs were unique, high-quality and tailored to my target audience. My background in business education and international business helped me professionally structure my brand and navigate global markets. Establishing valuable relationships with entrepreneurs, organisations, and customers also opened doors for international opportunities. I leveraged social media and digital marketing to showcase my work and connect with clients worldwide.

Moving to the UK for my second master’s degree in International Business provided an opportunity to expand Koil Creations, leading to the official launch of my UK branch.

What motivated you to keep going?

My passion for fashion and entrepreneurship has always been my primary driving force. I believe fashion is a powerful tool for storytelling and cultural preservation. The desire to inspire and empower aspiring designers, build a globally recognised African fashion brand, and leave a lasting impact in the industry has kept me motivated throughout my journey.

How did you overcome challenges along the way?

Challenges are inevitable in business, but I tackled them through resilience and adaptability, viewing obstacles as opportunities for growth. Continuous learning played a significant role as I pursued further education and research to improve my skills and business strategies. Careful planning ensured that my business expansions were sustainable, while seeking mentorship from experienced professionals provided valuable insights and guidance.

What inspired you to contest for the Guinness World Record?

On the 22nd of January, 2025, I embarked on the journey to see a Guinness World Record for a Sewing Marathon(Sew-A-Thon), where I set a personal target of 120hrs of continuous sewing with only needles and threads, no machines. However, I was able to complete a milestone in 106:55:32hours, which sets a new record as we still await the official confirmation from the Guinness World Record Team. I embarked on this because I saw an opportunity to showcase African craftsmanship and sewing expertise on a global platform. The record attempt aligned with my vision of promoting Africa’s fashion industry while also challenging myself to push creative boundaries. Beyond personal achievement, I wanted to inspire young designers and demonstrate that with dedication and hard work, anything is possible.

How did you prepare for the record attempt, and what was the outcome?

Preparation was extensive, involving material sourcing, technical planning, team coordination, and ensuring compliance with Guinness World Records guidelines for a successful attempt.

What are your future plans?

I have already begun executing my plans for the future, including expanding Koil Creations globally, strengthening its presence in the UK, Nigeria, and beyond. I aim to explore innovation in fashion technology and secure funding opportunities in the UK. Mentoring aspiring designers and developing training programmes is also a priority. Additionally, I plan to pursue further academic and professional achievements in entrepreneurship and fashion business while pushing the boundaries of African fashion and positioning Koil Creations as a globally recognised fashion powerhouse.

What opportunities exist in fashion design that others can tap into?

Fashion is a dynamic industry with limitless opportunities. Aspiring designers can explore custom and ready-to-wear fashion catering to different markets, fashion technology and sustainability through digital design and eco-friendly production, and fashion education and consulting for emerging talents. Other opportunities include textile production and innovation, creating unique African fabrics, as well as event-based fashion services such as styling for weddings, fashion shows, and celebrities. The fashion industry is more than just designing clothes—it’s about innovation, business strategy, and cultural expression, making it an exciting and rewarding field for those willing to explore and adapt.