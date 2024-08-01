How monarch demolished my property, seized my land – Lagos resident

Mrs. Olaitan Ogunseye, a resident of Lagos State, has accused Chief Adeniyi Ajayi, the Eletu of Oke-Eletu in Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos,…

Mrs. Olaitan Ogunseye, a resident of Lagos State, has accused Chief Adeniyi Ajayi, the Eletu of Oke-Eletu in Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos, of forcefully taking over her property at Chris Aghanenu Street, Eyita, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Ogunseye, who provided documents showing how she procured the land in the early 2000s, expressed shock that Ajayi could make attempt to intimidate her.

She said after travelling for some years, she returned to the land where a building project was ongoing, only to be summoned by the Chief.

According to the victim, the monarch said some years ago, he asked people in the community to pay N400,000 to ratify ownership but since she was not around, he would collect N2.5 million.

Mrs Ogunseye said she went back to his palace to bargain for reduction when he walked her out and vowed to sell off the land.

“He told me that he would frustrate me if I initiate a court case and vowed to deal with me. He even threatened to kill me,” he said.

In a petition to Lawal Pedro SAN, Lagos state Commissioner of Justice/Attorney General, the resident sought justice.

The petition signed by her counsel, Tomilola Adeniji, read: “We are lawyers to Mrs. Olaitan Ogunseye (hereinafter referred to as our Client), and we have her firm instructions to seek the urgent intervention of your honourable office to abate the forceful encroachment by Chief Adeniyi Ajayi (Chief Ajayi), the Eletu of Oke-Eletu, in Ikorodu Local Government Area.

“Our Client is a tax-paying resident of Lagos State and the beneficiary owner and in possession of the property at Chris Aghanenu Street, Eyita, Ikorodu, Lagos. (the encroached property).

“Our Client became seised of the property via a Deed of Conveyance between the MushadeOdugate Family of Majolagbe Family and our Client dated 19th of October 1977. The Deed of Conveyance was signed by AlhajiHaruna Saka (Family Head), AlhajiSita Saka (Secretary), Mr Lasisi Saka (Treasurer), and Mr Kehinde Saka (Trustee). Please find attached the Deed of Conveyance and the payment receipt.

“Our Client has maintained absolute ownership over the property and has partially developed a portion of the property. Please find attached the picture of the property before the demolition by the Chief Ajayi and his thugs/assailants.

“Sometimes in July 2024, our Client was invited by Chief Ajayi through his emissary, KazeemKolawole (BaaleEja) to ratify her ownership by paying the sum of N2,500,000 (Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), having failed to pay the initial ratification fee of N400,000. Our Client informed us, and we verily believe the same to be true, that our Client was never contacted to pay the initial N400,000 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira). Our Client has battled cancer which she has treated on three different occasions in the past few years.

“Entreaties were made to Chief Ajayi to negotiate the punitive and ill-conceived N2,500,000, which, instead of considering, he blurted out that he has sold the Land and neither God, the Lagos State Government, nor the Judiciary can challenge his action.”

They alleged that the monarch further threatened Ogunseye with “charm, kidnapping, and even death” should she take any action contrary to his decision.

To show that he meant what he said, the building on the encroached property was demolished allegedly on the order of Ajayi.

“Our Client is of the firm opinion that the deliberate and calculated action of Chief Ajayi contravenes Section 2 of the Lagos State Property Protection Law, 2016, and in particular, Section 2(1) of the Law, which prohibits the use of force or self-help by anyone to take over any landed property or engage in any act inconsistent with the proprietary rights of the owner of any landed property in Lagos.

“Given the Lagos State Government’s much-celebrated zero-tolerance stance regarding land grabbing in the State, our Client being a law abiding and tax paying resident of the State, prays thus: The protection of her life from the land-grabbing Chief Ajayi and his hired thugs and assailants; The protection of our Client’s property and compensation for the demolished property; and Your urgent intervention to avoid a complete breakdown of law and order.”

When contacted, Ajayi dismissed the allegations, saying he is law-abiding citizen.

He claimed the land in question was under litigation and there has been different judgements on the area upon which the land is situated.

He said: “I am a law abiding citizen. I didn’t threaten anybody. On the said land, there are two judgements delivered by the High Court of Lagos state. There has been a court judgement in that area since 2007.

“I just happen to be the head of the family and we got another consent judgement in 2020 regarding the whole land and there is an order of forfeiture regarding that consent judgement, so it’s far from the truth that I am encroaching.”

He referred our correspondent to his lawyer, Olatunji Osikoya, who corroborated his stance.

The Lagos State authorities are yet to react to the development as of the time of filing this report.

Land grabbing is a major issue in the state.

In a bid to curb and tackle the unscrupulous activities of land grabbers in the State, the Lagos State Government set up a task force under the State Ministry of Justice.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in June, the Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro, noted that the rise in cases of Land grabbing is an issue of great concern to the State Government.

According to the Attorney General, the purpose of organising the Stakeholders’ Meeting was to foster open dialogue, share information, experiences, and collectively identify solutions to the problems inherent in the activities of land grabbers.

“As part of the effort to address the issue of land grabbing in the state, the Lagos State Government enacted a law to prohibit forceful entry and illegal occupation of landed properties, as well as violent and fraudulent conducts in relation to landed properties in the State”, Pedro stated.

“It is a fact that property transactions in Lagos State have been greatly hindered by the activities of the Omo-Onile and Ajagungbales.”

Furthermore, the Attorney-General emphasised that the law on land grabbing that was enacted in 2016 still stands regardless of one’s status in society.

He explained some of the provisions of the Lagos State Property Protection Law, 2016 and in particular, Section 2(1) of the Law, which prohibits the use of force or self-help by anyone to take over any landed property or engaging in any act inconsistent with the proprietary rights of the owner of any landed property in Lagos.