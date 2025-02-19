how man with 3 wives lured minor with rice, defiled her – nscdc

The Lagos State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adedotun Keshinro, has recounted how a 56-year-old man, identified as Wasiu Agbaraojo, defiled a 12-year-old girl after luring her into his room with a plate of boiled rice and N500.

The suspect, who reportedly has three wives with eight children, was arrested in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state.

Kenshinro revealed that the suspect was tracked down to his hideout in Magbon following a tip off from a female friend of the victim.

He said the witness alleged that she witnessed the unfortunate incident while peeping through the window of the suspect’s one room apartment.

He said the witness alleged that she became suspicious of the suspect’s intention when she noticed his presence around the victim’s backyard.

According to the witness, the suspect allegedly lured her friend into his room with a plate of cooked rice and N500 note.

Kenshinro further stated that the suspect also threatened to kill her if she reported what had happened to her grandmother, who later got to know of the incident last Tuesday.

Parading the suspect on Monday, Lagos NSCDC’s commandant, Mr Adedotun Keshinro, ordered that the matter be thoroughly investigated and the culprit brought to book.

He said investigation revealed that the suspect, Mr Agbaraojo, is a husband to three women and has eight children from his wives.