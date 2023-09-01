How leadership skills got me automatic civil service job – Nwokedi

Chiemezuo Emmanuel Nwokedi hails from Mbutu-Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State. In this interview, the graduate of Electrical Electronics Engineering from Chukwuemeka…

Chiemezuo Emmanuel Nwokedi hails from Mbutu-Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State. In this interview, the graduate of Electrical Electronics Engineering from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, speaks on how sheer hard work and advocacy during his NYSC got him automatic employment into the federal civil service.

What stood you out from the 65 ex-NYSC members that former President Muhammadu Buhari gave automatic employment?

I ascribe all glory to God for without him, I could not have achieved that. Intelligence, innovation, discipline, selfless service and patriotism did the magic. The selection process was very rigorous and merit-based, devoid of ethnic, political or religious considerations. Being a beneficiary of such a process is fulfilling.

What is your biggest strength when it comes to youth engagement?

My biggest strengths are my innovative and leadership skills. I am a detribalized person and this helped me in galvanizing the support and solidarity of over a hundred corps members in executing NYSC community development programmes as a corps liaison officer.

Did you have any prior teaching or mentoring experience during the NYSC and after?

During my national youth service, I was appointed a corper’s liaison officer for Moba LGA of Ekiti State. My local government inspection Officer, Mr. Medayase Rowland, was a great mentor. I learnt a lot from him as he superintended the affairs of fellow corps members from different religious and ethnic backgrounds to the admiration of all.

Working with stakeholders in the local council like the Oore of Moba land, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo and the Moba legislative assembly in executing development projects was a great experience. As of today, I can effectively work with anybody from any section of the country.

What do you think are the biggest challenges facing youth today?

Joblessness and drug abuse are a challenge to most youths today. So I advise fellow youths to have an altitudinal change. We should perish the thought that white-collar job is the exclusive preserve of graduates in the country. Education is just fundamental; we should stop looking down on artisans and craftsmen.

The world has gone digital, there are certain disciplines that have become obsolete. Courses like sociology, anthropology, philosophy, and political science do not add much value to the nation’s development considering the current realities. Youths should embrace disciplines and skills like engineering, nursing, medicine, Artificial intelligence, coding, data science and analytics, digital marketing, carpentry, auto-mechanics etc.

Where do you see your career in five years?

In five years’ time, I see myself making headway as an integral part of the public service, helping to contribute to the socio-economic development, peace and stability of Nigeria. I would like to continue developing my skills and knowledge in engineering in order to take on more responsibilities in the future.

Who is your hero and why?

My heroine is Barr. (Mrs) Uju Kennedy Ohanenye. Her selfless service to humanity and ability to succeed where others fail motivates me.

Did you get automatic employment from the federal government?

The recruitment process is almost completed at the Federal Civil Service Commission.

What is your greatest regret, and what did you learn from it?

My greatest regret is trusting the wrong people. I do not betray people and as such I thought nobody would betray me too but I was wrong. So going forward, I have learnt to be cautious of certain people especially when I see traces of betrayal in their behaviour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...