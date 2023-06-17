How landlord invited robbers who killed, raped his tenants

Adebayo Salami, a landlord in Oyo State, is currently in police net for allegedly inviting robbers who killed one of his tenants and raped the…

According to Adewale Osifeso, Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo, the suspect was nabbed in the early hours of Friday.

Osifeso said during interrogation, Salami confessed to have invited the group for the robbery operation at the Apaatuku area, where Ogedengbe was killed and his two daughters deflowered.

He noted that the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

The police spokesman said Ibrahim Rasaq, Abiodun Olalekan and one Abolade Morenikeji were earlier arrested in connection with armed robbery operation, were discovered to be the same gang that invaded Apaatuku/Onireke.

“On May 14, 2023 around 4am, a group of armed robbers invaded Apaatuku/Onireke at Akobo, Ibadan, and robbed residents of their valuables. The assailants killed one Makanjuola Ogedengbe and raped his two daughters, aged 14 and 10 years respectively, during the incident.

“The case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, for discreet investigation. During investigation, it was revealed that one Ibrahim Rasaq, 31; Abiodun Olalekan, 32; and Abolade Morenikeji, 34, who were earlier arrested in connection with an armed robbery operation on Sawia Estate at Ogbere in Ibadan, which was reported on April 16, 2023, were the same gang that invaded Apaatuku/Onireke community.

“The two daughters of the deceased were allegedly raped by Morenikeji and one Sodiq. The said Sodiq, who was the group’s alleged leader, was killed in the operation by the community security guards. The assailants also shot at a night guard, who is currently receiving treatment.

“On June 16, 2023, around 3.30am, one Adebayo Salami, who is a major receiver/informant of the group and landlord at Ajara Olohunda, Akobo in Ibadan was arrested in connection with the case.

“During interrogation, he confessed to have invited the group for the robbery operation at the Apaatuku area, where Ogedengbe was killed and his two daughters deflowered,” he said.

