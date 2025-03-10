How Kwara Miyetti Allah leader was killed

More details have emerged on how the leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kwara State, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, was killed.

The deceased was shot dead by some assailants around past 10pm late Saturday night when he was about to drive into his Oke-Ose residence in Ilorin.

The assailants ambushed him and shot him at a close range before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened about 20 minutes after he departed from some of his friends, who were later called over the dastardly act.

The manner of his death and the refusal by his attackers to take money or anything from him raised suspicion of a possible assassination.

Daily Trust gathered that he was shot at a very close range by the gunmen, numbering about four, wielding AK-47 rifles.

According to a member of the group, who was at his janaza prayers on Sunday, his scattered head was collected in a sack because of the effects of the shots before they could bury him.

“They didn’t demand for anything but just shot him in the head and left him in the pool of his blood when he came down from his car to open the gate to his house on Saturday night.

“We don’t know what is really the issue but some of his kinsmen who were not comfortable with him going out with one of the wives of his predecessor, who was jailed recently by the court, had advised him against such deadly actions.

“However, the police have been informed about the development including the SA security to the Governor,’’ the source said.

The Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Inter-Community Relations (Fulani), Muhammed Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Sunday, said the police have commenced investigation on the matter.

According to him, “Yes, he was killed in front of his residence on Saturday night by some gunmen. The police were here yesterday and have started an investigation.’’

Our correspondent further gathered that a police van which patrolled the area of the crime on the instruction of the state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, left on Sunday after his Janaza (burial) at Zango, Ilorin.

Some members of the association declined to speak officially on the matter.

In a release on the issue, the state police command said it had launched an investigation.

“The Kwara State Police Command confirms the murder of Alhaji Idris Abubakar, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kwara State, who was shot dead on March 8, 2025 at the entrance of his residence in Oke-Ose area of Oke-Oyi.

“Police detectives responded swiftly and recovered five expended 7.62mm shells, his remains have been deposited at UITH mortuary.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has commenced a full investigation and the CP, Victor Olaiya, assured that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and urges the public to remain calm and provide useful information,” the statement signed by the command’s spokeswoman, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said.

MACBAN’s secretary in Kwara State, AbdulAzeez Muhammed, in a statement to mourn the deceased, prayed for Allah’s forgiveness, adding that he was survived by two wives and six children.