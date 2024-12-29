How Kwara CoS died inside his car – Family member

More facts have emerged on how the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulKadir Mahe, died on Saturday.

Mahe, a son of the late 10th Emir of Ilorin, Mallam Aliyu AbdulKadir, died at the age of 73.

Speaking with our correspondent at the family’s residence on Sunday, a close family member and confidant who does not want his name in print recounted their last moments together.

“On Friday, we attended the wedding ceremonies at the Chief Imam of Ilorin’s residence and at the Belgore family house. He was healthy.

“From there, we attended jumat service at Ansaru-deen Central mosque along Taiwo road, Ilorin and later went to Immigration headquarters for capturing for the renewal of his lost passport ahead of his planned travel for Umrah as soon as the passport is re-issued”, the source said

The family member added that, “We later proceeded to his family house where he attended some family engagements and left around 7pm. He proceeded to Agaka area to see his friend, Alhaji Lawal Baba Ariyibi and finally retired to his house at Moro close, Adewole Estate, Ilorin.

“On Saturday around 8:00 am, he drove to my house along New Yidi road and called me on the phone from outside. Immediately I saw him, he was weak in the car and I asked if there was any problem but he replied that he only noticed body weakness just now.

“I insisted he should have called me to come and pick him up at home. We called a Medical Doctor immediately for an appointment at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). He eventually breathed his last before we got to the hospital”.

The deceased was buried at his residence after his janazah led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin that was attended by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his Kogi State counterpart, Usman Ododo, among other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on Sunday approved Thursday for the fidau of the deceased.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir expressed deep sadness over the incident.

He said the event will be led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Dr. Muhammad Bashir, among other Islamic clerics in the Ilorin Emirate.