how kwara cleric ’hypnotised’, killed student

More details emerged over the weekend of how the self-acclaimed cleric, AbdulRahman Mohammed Bello, hypnotised and slaughtered the late final year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, Hafsat Lawal.

A security officer, who is part of the ongoing police investigation into the matter, told our correspondent that the deceased was allegedly hypnotized on the fateful day.

According to the source, the suspect said the deceased had been playing hard to get, which prompted his action.

He said during a search of his house, operatives recovered an animal horn tied with many diabolical items, among others, which he said he allegedly used to hypnotise the deceased to hurriedly leave the naming ceremony she attended.

Narrating their investigation, the officer said the suspect confessed that “When the girl arrived, he bought her a bottle of Fanta which was already drugged and the victim later requested food from a popular restaurant in Ilorin.

“But before he brought the food, the girl had slept off from the effect of the drug and that was when he had sex with her but she did wake up.

“He said it was after he finished having sex with her that he remembered a ritual for fame he had wanted to do.

“He then took her to the table which the police recovered from his place and first cut off his legs and arms before the wrist which he soaked inside alcohol to prevent it from rotting. During this process, however, he said the victim showed signs that she was still alive,” he added.

The source said the suspect added that “He finished dismembering her around 8pm and collected her body parts inside a sack and waited till around 11pm to dispose of it at a dumpsite around Gamno.

The suspect said he made two trips to the dumpsite and dumped the rest of the parts inside a gutter.

He added that the police recovered the carcass of the girl at the dump site in Gamno but were yet to find the head and intestines.

The source debunked reports that the suspect’s father is dead and that N5 million was found in his account including social media accounts that he was building a house.

“His father is very much alive contrary to reports that he was late,” he said.

Although, there were speculations over the weekend that the suspect had fallen sick following his remand after his arraignment, checks by our correspondent at his cell in Oke Kura, Ilorin, showed he is hale and healthy.