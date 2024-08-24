✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
How ‘kidnapper’ was arrested inside Taraba mosque

A suspected kidnapper has been arrested while praying inside a mosque in Takum town of Taraba state.

A resident of area, Dauda Mai Dawa, told Daily Trust that it was suspect was arrested while offering Assar prayer at Takum central Mosque on Friday.

He said 13 other suspects were arrested the same day along Takum-Maraban Baissa road.

Meanwhile, alleged mastermind of killing Chief of Chanchangi chiefdom and his son was arrested by Troops  6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE in collaboration with other security agencies.

The troops also arrested 15 other  suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition.

The arrest followed a series of operations conducted by the Troops across various local government areas of the state.

The Assistant Director Army public relations office,  Captain Oni Olubodunde, said on 18 August 2024, troops acting on credible intelligence raided criminals’ enclave in Takum LGA of Taraba State during which a suspected kidnapper named David Musa was arrested.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he works with a kidnap kingpin, Ephraim, also known as SKIN THE BODY.

He further revealed that in another operation on 20 August 2024, troops arrested suspected gunrunners identified as James Nuhu and Dan-Asabe Ango in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba.

According to Captain Oni, the  suspects during  interrogation confessed to be involved in series of crimes within Wukari and environs.

He said the suspects also mentioned one Ibrahim Philemon as the armourer who keeps the weapons and proceeds of the criminal syndicate.

