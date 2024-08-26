How kidnap kingpin was killed during medical students’ rescue – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said that a notorious kidnap kingpin was killed, and two abductors were arrested during an operation to rescue…

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said that a notorious kidnap kingpin was killed, and two abductors were arrested during an operation to rescue the 20 abducted medical students.

Speaking while handing over the students to their Vice Chancellors in Abuja on Sunday, Egbetokun added that the arrested suspects were in custody.

The 20 medical students were on Aug. 15 abducted in Benue while in transit to Enugu by the criminal gang.

Egbetokun said the students, five other passengers and two other victims who were already in the captivity of the kidnappers were rescued on August 22 following a successful operation by the Nigeria Police.

He said the successful rescue of the 27 individuals was achieved without the payment of any ransom.

“I am pleased to inform you that the kingpin of this notorious gang was neutralised during an exchange of fire with our operatives.

“Two other members of the gang were arrested with their weapons recovered.

“These individuals are currently in our custody where they are providing valuable information that will help in dismantling their criminal network and prevent future occurrences of such abductions,” he said.

He said the rescue operation was painstakingly difficult and complex, requiring not only the deployment of massive resources but also physical courage, meticulous planning and coordination.

“In this regard, I must extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) whose support was instrumental in this operation.

“I must place on record, the personal commitment of the NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, to the success of the operation that led to the successful rescue of the victims.

“I also wish to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of other security agencies who partnered with us, as well as the local vigilantes who played a crucial role in ensuring the success of the mission,” he said.

The IGP said the successful rescue of the victims was a demonstration of what could be achieved through teamwork for a common goal. (NAN)