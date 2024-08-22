How Kaduna traditional leaders help parents find missing children

Aisha Muhammed’s three-year-old daughter, Talatu (not real name), was declared missing on a Sunday. That cold realisation brought tears to Aisha’s eyes. She said, “I…

Aisha Muhammed’s three-year-old daughter, Talatu (not real name), was declared missing on a Sunday. That cold realisation brought tears to Aisha’s eyes.

She said, “I could not think straight; I was just crying and begging God to forgive me for my wrongs and bring back my only child.

Aisha was expecting her daughter’s return that Sunday morning as she had slept over at her aunt’s house, a stone’s throw away from her own home in the Rigasa area in Igabi LGA of Kaduna state. When Aisha inquired over the phone about her child, she got the shocking news that Talatu went missing 12 hours earlier.

Apparently, Talatu went outside to play with other children in the same compound, but unlike the others, did not return indoors after 6pm. Five hours after a door-to-door search was made she was not found.

Aisha remembered a report she had heard on radio about children stolen from their community and taken to another state or region for sale. This put her into more despair.

She said, “It was my mum that suggested we report the matter to the police station. So, we all went to my aunt’s place and together we left for the police station where I reported the matter; describing my child’s appearance and the time she went missing.”

A frightening trend

In recent times, there have been reports of missing children from the Northern part of Nigeria on account of child trafficking. In some instances, they were located in South Eastern Nigeria where they were renamed and sold.

For instance, in 2019, the Kano State Police Command arrested eight suspects involved in the kidnapping and trafficking of nine children. The victims, aged between two and 10, who were reunited with their relatives, were kidnapped from various locations within the state capital and trafficked to Anambra State.

What started as isolated cases of missing children in Kano grew to become a great source of concern as Kaduna State also recorded such cases, with some suspected traffickers arrested.

In September, 2023, the police in Kaduna arrested four suspected child traffickers, Rahila Gajere (a retired social worker); Ngozi Peter (a nurse); Maryam Afaka; and Blessing Eze, in Zaria LGA.

During questioning at the police command, Maryam confessed to supplying Ngozi with stolen children and receiving payment ranging from N25,000 to N50,000 for each new born from girls with unwanted pregnancies.

According to the latest figures shared by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), 64,000 cases of disappeared persons have been reported across Africa. In Nigeria alone, over 25,000 have been reported missing. Almost 14,000, more than half of the missing persons, are children.

Collaborations

The traditional institution, comprising district head (hakimi), village heads (maigari), ward heads (mai unguwa) and other community leaders in Rigasa Ward in Igabi LGA took it upon themselves to accommodate missing children found in the community pending when their caregivers came for them.

One of the traditional leaders is Salisu Sani, popularly known as Baba Zango, who is the Sarkin Samarin Gunduman Rigasa (Youth Leader of Rigasa). He was assigned by the District Head, Muhammad Idris, to oversee the case of missing children and adults in the community through collaboration with the police, other ward heads and village heads.

Zango said, “Almost every day, when parents who are searching for their missing children search everywhere to no avail, the moment they come to us, I immediately place a call to all the village chiefs and heads; and with the help of God, the missing children are found and reunited with their parents.

“We have a very good relationship with the police and other security operatives; that is why they refer people who report cases of missing children or persons to us at the district head’s office.”

When Aisha reported that her daughter was missing to the police, the officer taking the report told her to meet Baba Zango at the district head’s office in Rigasa, saying he had the contact of all the village heads in the ward. When they did, Zango placed a call to the village heads in proximity to where her daughter went missing. Unfortunately, most of them said they had no one with Talatu’s description.

After several more calls and a request for one of the village heads to check their WhatsApp platform on Talatu’s issue, Baba Zango later called a village head from another chiefdom. It was reported that two girls of the same age as Talatu were found in the evening and had spent the night in that village head’s home.

Zango said, “We immediately went to the traditional head’s house to check if Talatu was one of the children. Fear, however, made Aisha stay behind. She could not bear hearing a negative outcome.

“But then, there was Talatu playing with the other girl in her company, unconcerned and unaware of her predicament. When she saw her family, she ran and embraced them.

“That was not the end of the matter. The process did not work that quickly without some checks as Aisha was not allowed to take her child home because of a policy in the palace which stated that she would have to come with the father of the child or any respected man known by the palace.

Aisha’s husband was out of town and she had not informed him about the situation because she feared he would blame her for being careless. So, she called me and I went and stood for her before the child was released.”

The WhatsApp group

The Village Head of Kutungare, Mashi Gwari, Yusuf Abisai, said, “In the past, when a missing child was found in our community, we searched house to house looking for the parents. Sometimes we used the town crier to announce that a child was found.

“Nowadays, things have changed with the help of technology. We place calls to our colleagues to enquire about a missing child.”

Abisai explained that they now had a WhatsApp group where issues related to missing children were treated with their pictures and names posted on the platform for easy identification.

He said the WhatsApp group had all the village heads of a particular chiefdom, alongside members of the palaces. Other important information related to these villages are also passed on in the platform.

Abisai added that the WhatsApp group was created six years ago with each chiefdom in Rigasa Ward having their own unique group.

He said, “From January to date, we have found over 20 missing children who have been reunited with their families. Some spend some hours with us while others spend days.

“I had two children under my care whose case I posted on the platform; it turned out that one of the children’s parents had visited a colleague of mine searching for the child and she was referred to my house.”

Who takes care of the children?

The Village Head of Lokoja Road, Shittu Abubakar, said, “We provide their feeding and our wives bathe and clothe them for the number of days they are with us.

“We don’t charge any fee from their parents for taking care of the children. But some parents usually give our wives gifts or money when they come to pick their children.”

Abubakar, however, lamented that some parents did not appreciate their effort and claimed their children were playing outdoors and not missing.

Due process before release

Abubakar explained that a form had to be filled by parents who came to pick their children in which they were required to write their name, address, phone number and other important details.

He added that the father of the child or someone known in the community had to be present before a child was released.

He said, “We don’t just give out children to anyone like that because one may claim someone else’s child. That is why we document information regarding the child and the parents.

“We also advise parents to be more careful while taking care of their children by cautioning them about leaving a child outside alone with the excuse of playing.”

He noted that some parents refused to fill the form and sign, saying, “They ask, ‘Don’t you trust me?’” But after an explanation is given to them on the importance of keeping records, he said, they obliged.

Due to the high population of the Rigasa community, certain persons opt to keep a missing child in their homes rather than take them to their village head. This causes delays in child-parents reunion, Abubakar revealed.

There is also the lack of financial support from the government or NGOs for proper upkeep of such children.

He said, “We feed and take care of these children from our personal purse, accommodating them in our homes, because children are for everyone.” (NANFeatures)