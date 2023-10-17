‘How I was assaulted at Naval Headquarters’, retired commander threatens suit

A retired military officer and veteran commander, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, has threatened to slam a lawsuit against the Nigerian Navy over alleged assault on him at…

A retired military officer and veteran commander, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, has threatened to slam a lawsuit against the Nigerian Navy over alleged assault on him at Naval Headquarters, Abuja.

Durowaiye-Herberts, who doubles as the Spokesman and Secretary of the Coalition of Concerned Veterans (CCV), also said the legal action would also be against the Chief of Administration of the Maritime Force, Rear Admiral KC Ezete for masterminding the assault.

In a formal petition to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Trust, he described Ezete’s assault on him as “wrongful, unfair and unethical maltreatment and humiliation”.

The veteran commander explained that he was assaulted by the aides to the senior officer on his (Ezete’s) directive on August 8, 2023 at the premises of Naval HQ when he went to brief him on the non-payment of allowances meant for the retired officers and ratings.

He explained, “I am compelled to present this complaint and my notice of intention to seek legal redress against the Chief of Admin of the Nigeria Navy, Rear Admiral KC Ezete and the Nigerian Navy for wrongful, unfair, and unethical maltreatment, embarrassment and humiliation.

“The fact is that, on the 8th August, 2023, a sad incident took place within the premises of the Naval Headquarters, situated in Garki, Abuja, as I visited the Chief of Admin with a letter on behalf of Coalition of Concerned (Military) Veterans with respect to an outstanding payments and allowances of some retired officers and ratings which we have been pursuing with the administration of the immediate past CNS, Vice Admiral Gambo, Rtd.

“On the stated day, I sought to see Rear Admiral KC Ezete through his NA. As soon as I was let in, we exchanged pleasantries and with his permission, I began to take him through our journey so far with his predecessors concerning the outstanding payments and allowances owed some of our members (veterans).

“I had barely spoken when the COA interjected in an embarrassing voice saying, “Navy doesn’t pay such allowances, who told you Navy does?” In my attempt to explain to him, he interjected yet again and asked me not to continue to talk and literally asked me out of his office.

“I quitely stood up and made my way out while he asked his NA to escort me out of the complex. As I walked out, a big public embarrassment followed as the NA followed me right to the exit point where he informed the intelligent personel to never henceforth allow me access into the Naval Headquarters.”

But when contacted, the spokesman of the Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vanghau, told our correspondent that the retired officer’s petition was being attended to by the concerned authorities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...