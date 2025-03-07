How I use prophetic therapy to restore confidence in women — Maryam

Maryam Haliru Gwandu is the founder of The Muslimah Affairs Foundation, a wellbeing Islamic therapy and counselling. In this interview, she explains how she uses prophetic medicine therapy, counseling and mental health advocacy to heal women and transform their lives to attain financial independence.

Can you share your motivation for dedicating your career to helping Muslim women overcome relationship and financial challenges?

I’ve always been passionate about empowering Muslim women because I’ve seen how cultural, societal and sometimes personal challenges can hold them back in relationships and financial independence. For me, this work is about creating meaningful change, helping women build healthier relationships, achieve financial security, and gain the confidence to lead fulfilling lives. My goal is to ensure they feel supported in navigating these challenges while staying true to their values and faith.

When a Muslim woman has a fulfilling relationship and she’s on top of her finances, it’s a lot easier for her to achieve her dunyah and aakhirah goals, thereby achieving the ultimate pleasure of Jannah.

How did you come up with the Back to the Fitrah as a holistic wellbeing therapy approach?

Back to the Fitrah refers to reconnecting with our natural state of purity, resilience, and alignment with Allah’s divine wisdom. As a Back to the Fitrah Coach, I help individuals rediscover this innate balance by guiding them to see how their thoughts and emotions shape their experiences.

My training in Prophetic Medicine Therapy allows me to incorporate faith-based healing methods, such as natural remedies and nutrition, while my professional counselling background provides evidence-based tools to address mental health challenges.

By integrating these disciplines, I take a holistic approach to wellbeing that addresses the mind, body, and soul. This empowers my clients to overcome challenges, find peace within themselves, and lead lives that align with their faith and purpose, hence the establishment of Holistic Wellbeing Islamic Therapy and Counselling (Holistic Wellbeing Centre), also an NGO.

How do you incorporate Islamic principles and values into your mental health advocacy and therapy practice?

In my mental health advocacy and therapy practice, I incorporate Islamic principles by aligning my approach with core values like compassion, trust in Allah (tawakkul), and gratitude (shukr). For example, I often encourage clients to use mindfulness practices, such as dhikr and reflective du’a, to find peace and clarity. I also ensure that all therapeutic recommendations respect Islamic values and cultural sensitivities, creating a safe space where clients can address their challenges while staying true to their faith. This integration allows me to help clients achieve both spiritual and emotional well-being.

What do you believe are the most significant challenges Muslim women face in their relationships and financial lives, and how do you address these issues in your therapy practice?

Muslim women often face unique challenges in their relationships and financial lives, including navigating cultural expectations, addressing unhealthy relationship dynamics, and overcoming barriers to financial independence. In my therapy practice, I create a safe, judgment-free space for women to explore these issues and develop solutions. I empower clients through education, teaching skills like communication and financial literacy, while incorporating Islamic values to inspire resilience and self-worth. My goal is to help women build healthier relationships, achieve financial stability, and lead empowered lives rooted in their faith and personal aspirations.

How do you ensure cultural sensitivity and competence in your therapy practice, particularly when working with Muslim women from diverse backgrounds?

Cultural sensitivity is at the core of my therapy practice because I understand that Muslim women come from incredibly diverse backgrounds, shaped by various cultural, religious, and personal factors. I approach every client with respect, active listening, and a commitment to understanding their unique experiences. I tailor my techniques to align with their cultural and religious values, integrating Islamic principles when appropriate. I also invest in ongoing cultural competence training and collaborate with community leaders when needed. This ensures that clients feel safe, understood, and empowered to navigate their challenges while staying true to their identity and values.

Can you share any notable success stories or testimonials from clients who have benefited from your therapy and guidance?

While I cannot share specific client details due to confidentiality, I can share a few general success stories that highlight the impact of my therapy and guidance. One client, a young Muslim woman, came to me struggling with anxiety and self-doubt. Over time, we worked together using a combination of therapy and Islamic principles, helping her set healthy boundaries and gain confidence in pursuing her personal and professional goals. By the end of our sessions, she was feeling more at peace and empowered to take bold steps forward.

Another client attended our financial literacy workshops and, after receiving one-on-one coaching, was able to achieve financial independence. She gained the confidence to manage her finances, which gave her a renewed sense of self-worth.

Many clients express how grateful they are for the safe, non-judgmental space I provide. One client shared, ‘Working with you has been life-changing. I feel empowered to make decisions aligned with my faith and values.’

The most rewarding aspect of my work is seeing clients transform, regaining control over their lives and feeling empowered to live with confidence and balance.

You can find some of these testimonies on our social media pages.

What are your future plans for expanding your therapy practice, NGO, and advocacy work and how do you envision creating a broader impact in the lives of Muslim women?

My mission has always been to empower Muslim women by addressing their mental health, financial independence, and relationship challenges. Looking ahead, I plan to expand my therapy practice by training more culturally sensitive therapists and offering group workshops on topics like financial literacy and healthy relationships. Through my NGO, I aim to launch mentorship programs and skill-building workshops, while also forming partnerships with organizations to amplify our reach. On the advocacy front, I hope to raise awareness globally through public speaking, community campaigns, and policy influence. Ultimately, I envision creating a ripple effect of empowerment, enabling women to transform their lives and become role models in their communities while staying true to their values.