‘How I sold plot of land to pay my school fees’

Shagaya Benjamin Maikori, a 300-level student of Physic Education of the Department of Science Education, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has disclosed how he sold a plot of land to pay for his school fees last year.
Maikori, an orphan and last born of four siblings is one of the 450 awardees under the ‘Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal Needs-Based Scholarship Initiative.’
The scholarship initiative is aimed at supporting indigent students from the state who are studying in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.
“When I gained admission into ABU last year being a direct entry student, I had to sell a plot of land to pay for my school fees.”
According to him, “I and my sister are presently in the university and since our father died and our mother lost her job with the state government, we have had to work, sell food and do other things to make up our fees.”
Speaking virtually, the Minister explained that the scholarship initiative was a demonstration of his commitment to supporting the education of disadvantaged students in the state.
“I am delighted to present these scholarship awards to 450 indigent students from Kaduna State. This initiative is a demonstration of my commitment to supporting the education of disadvantaged students in our state,” Lawal said.
On his part, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Professor Muhammad Bello, commended the Minister for his generosity in awarding scholarships to 450 indigent students from the state.
Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Committee responsible for selecting the beneficiaries, Halilu Hassan, explained that the committee had carefully screened over 4,000 applicants to select the 450 beneficiaries.
