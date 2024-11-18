‘How I miraculously escaped from Abuja kidnappers’

In a frightening encounter that highlights the growing insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Hajiya Rahmatu Sani, a director at the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), shared her disturbing experience of being kidnapped on Friday, October 21.

The incident occurred some minutes after 7 a.m. as she was driving to work, shortly after leaving Esteem Boys’ College in the Lokogoma area of Abuja.

Our correspondent learnt that Mrs. Sani, who lives with her husband, Malam Musa Bukar, the Director of Esteem Boys’ College, narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt that not only resulted in her rescue but also led to the liberation of three other women from the kidnappers’ den.

SPONSOR AD

Recalling the distressing ordeal, Mrs. Sani narrated, “A few minutes after I left the school and was on my way to work, I encountered kidnappers not far from the school. They started shooting, opened the door, and told my driver to come out and lie down or be killed. All my tyres were gone, and bullets were penetrating into my car. Allah allowed me to say, ‘Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji’un.’

Despite her fear, Mrs. Sani remained calm, attributing her composure to her faith. “Allah kept me calm as I called on Him. They brought me out, took my phone, and grabbed my bag. I thought they were armed robbers; the idea of kidnapping had never crossed my mind. It was around 7:08 in the morning. When they showed me a car and told me to enter, it was then I realised they were kidnappers. I said, ‘Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji’un,’ and refused to enter. I told them to shoot me and carry me inside if they must.”

Her refusal to comply with the kidnappers’ demands led to a physical struggle. “He held my hand and pushed me, but I kept calling on Allah, reciting all the prayers I could remember. As they dragged me, I continued calling on Allah. When he realised I wasn’t yielding, he pulled me up. I looked around, pleading for help, but everyone was afraid of the gunshots. People in the estate where it was happening were taking cover.”

The situation escalated as more kidnappers joined in the attempt to subdue her. “By the time they realised I wasn’t going easily, another one came, making it two. I kept calling on Allah and fighting back. They took me like a baby, but my mouth didn’t stop calling on Allah. They pushed me and hit my head against the car, and I used my leg to hit back. When they tried to close the door, I struggled, and they threatened to break my leg. I told them to go ahead, as I was ready to give my life. I believed that if I died in this condition, I had sacrificed myself for my livelihood, without oppressing anyone.”

Despite the physical assault, Mrs. Sani’s faith remained unshaken. “They overpowered me and angrily sat on my shoulder, forcing me toward the car. Allah helped me stay focused, and I kept calling on Him. Despite the pain, I recited ‘Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji’un’ and ‘la haula wala quwwata illa billahi.’ They hated hearing these prayers and told me to be quiet, but I didn’t stop.”

As the kidnappers sped away, she noted that a series of fortunate events unfolded. “As we sped away, I heard a loud bang. I thought they had shot someone, but their tire had burst, and there was terrible traffic ahead. Their bumper also came off. People noticed their erratic driving and the damaged car, believing it was stolen. Suddenly, a car blocked them, and the four kidnappers got out to resolve the issue.”

Seizing the opportunity, Mrs. Sani attempted to escape. “Despite my pain, I tried to open the door, only to realise it was child-locked. Using the last of my strength, I knocked loudly on the glass. Someone in the crowd heard me and opened the door. They saw me bruised and dirty and asked what happened. I told them they were kidnappers, and when the crowd heard that, Allah put fear into the kidnappers, causing them to drop their guns and run away.”

Reflecting on her ordeal, Mrs. Sani emphasised the power of prayer. “I want to highlight the importance of prayer. No matter what situation you find yourself in, always pray your way out, pray for your children, and surrender yourself to Allah.”

Recent kidnapping incidents in Abuja

The recent spate of killings and kidnappings by criminal gangs in Abuja has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of residents in the nation’s capital.

In October, the principal of the Abuja Rehabilitation Centre, Bala Tsoho Musa, was reportedly killed by an unidentified assailant. Musa, popularly referred to as Comrade was found dead inside the centre, located in the Kuchiko community on the outskirts of Bwari town in the FCT.

His lifeless body was discovered along with his wheelchair on the veranda of his house, where he usually rested before going to bed after checking on the centre’s hostels.

In another tragic incident, Na’imat Suleiman, a female legislative aide working at the National Assembly in Abuja, was abducted and killed by “One Chance” kidnappers.

Despite a ransom being paid to her abductors, her body was dumped by the roadside. The 28-year-old Na’imat, who served as a legislative aide to Hon. Isma’ila Dabo Haruna, a member of the House of Representatives from Bauchi State, fell into the hands of one of Abuja’s deadly criminal gangs while on her way home from work on Thursday, October 17.

Police reaction

There was no immediate response from the FCT Police Command regarding this incident, but the FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, had earlier vowed that the command would do everything possible to flush out armed criminal gangs from the nation’s capital.

He made this promise during his recent visit to Mpape, Dawaki, Gwarimpa Tipper Garage, and several slums in Abuja.

The CP stated that no stone would be left unturned in curbing all forms of criminality in the nation’s capital and urged criminals to leave the area.

He encouraged residents of the FCT to take advantage of the command’s community policing initiatives and to report any suspicious activities using the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653.