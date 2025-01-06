How I lost $3.7m, properties to forex trading –Mark Angel

Popular skit maker, Mark Angel, has revealed how he lost $3.7 million to forex trading, with his properties taken away by loan sharks.

Describing 2024 as his worst year in a post on Instagram on Sunday, the content creator said the losses brought him to the brink of hopelessness.

He said the period exposed his fake friends, but his ex-wife, children and pastor came through for him to give him emotional support.

He wrote, “The year 2024 began like every other year, but I had no idea how much it would test me how much it would break me, yet ultimately reshape me. It was the year I lost everything. I trusted the wrong hands in forex and lost all my money. Nobody knew except my family and closest circle.

“The weight of the loss, over $3.7 million was suffocating. I was drowning in debts, and one by one, I watched all my properties slip into the hands of loan sharks. It felt like my world was crumbling, and in my darkest moments, I considered ending it all.

“But God… If not for His mercies, I wouldn’t be here writing this. He sent angels into my life when I needed them the most. Blessing, my friend who became family, never gave up on me. My pastor and his wife stood by me, praying and guiding me. My daughters, Victoria and Mila, reminded me of the beauty of life, even when it felt unbearable. My ex-wife Mandy extended a hand of kindness I will never forget. My son, Schoolboy, showed me strength beyond his years. And Bright, my social media assistant, stood as a pillar in moments I thought I’d collapse.”

Mark Angel further explained that while he was still trying undergoing therapy to recover from the trauma, life dealt him another blow.

“A scandal hit, shaking the foundation of my career and questioning the loyalty of those around me. It was in that storm that God began to uncover the truth. He exposed the fake friends, the pretenders, and the ones who had been silently sabotaging my peace and my circle. It was painful, but it was necessary.

“2024 was the hardest year of my life, but it was also the year God drew me closer to Him. Through the ashes, He taught me resilience, faith, and the true meaning of grace. I don’t take it for granted that I’m alive today. To everyone who stood with me, prayed for me, and held me up when I had no strength left, thank you.

“Here’s to God’s unwavering faithfulness. If 2024 taught me anything, it’s that even in the darkest valleys, His light never stops shining,” he added.