‘How I killed ex-Niger perm sec’

An 18-year-old Fatiyah Abdulhakeem of Tayi village via Bosso Minna, Niger State, has told the police how he was directed by some staff of the late retired permanent secretary, Adamu Jagaba, to kill him.

The suspect was said to have used his closeness to the deceased, who, he said, took him as a son, to carry out the act on the order of some staff of the block industry owned by the deceased.

The suspected killer, who confessed to being a drug addict, said he stabbed the victim in his office while watching a movie with him on his phone.

“His staffers gave me 10:30am to come to his office at his block industry and kill him. When I arrived, he was already at the industry inspecting the blocks that were moulded the previous day.

“After inspecting the blocks, he gave me his car key to help him bring food and phones from his car. After bringing the food and his phone from his car, he asked me to sit down to watch a movie with him on his phone.

“It was while we were watching a film that I stabbed him in his neck twice and he fell down and wanted to shout but I used my hands to cover his mouth and continue to stab him,” he narrated.

Shedding light on the arrest, the Police Commissioner, Shawulu Danmaman said “On 7th December 2024 at about 3pm, an incident of culpable homicide was reported at Tudun-Wada Division, that on the same date at about 11:30am, a young boy trespassed to a block industry located along Eastern Bye-Pass, Minna attacked and stabbed one Adamu Jagaba on the head and made away with the victim’s vehicle, a Toyota Camry with Reg. No. MNA 61 AE.

“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost and he was confirmed dead. The Police Operatives of the Division visited the scene and commenced investigation immediately.

“Fortunately, the details of the vehicle were circulated to all police nipping points and formations within the state and on the same date at about 7pm, the Police Crack-Squad of the command intercepted the said vehicle along Bosso Estate road, Minna with the suspect named Fatiyah Abdulhakeem aged 18yrs of Tayi village via Bosso Minna.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being the deceased’s car painter and visited him at his block industry located along Eastern Bye-Pass via Maitumbi adjacent to PDP Secretariat Minna.

“He said he deliberately stabbed the deceased severally on the head and the neck after their discussion and made away with his vehicle.

“He confessed further that he conspired with some of the deceased’s workers who gave him more information in carrying out the crime.

“Investigation is ongoing and effort to arrest other gang members is being intensified,” the CP said.