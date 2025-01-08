How I grew from Almajiri pupil to NNPCL boss – Mele Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, has expressed gratitude to Allah for the privilege to grow from an Almajiri school pupil into becoming the head of NNPCL.

In a post via X on Wednesday to celebrate his 60th birthday, the NNPC Boss expressed appreciation for the “exceptional” privilege given to him by former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu to serve as the last Group Managing Director of the NNPC and the pioneer CEO of the NNPC Ltd.

In the post, he stated that reflecting backwards alone cannot account for the profoundly eventful life he has spent on earth.

According to him, walking through good and bad times, travails and triumphs, pains and happiness, fails and successes, and many more are the events that only the sufficiency of Allah will explain.

Kyari stated: “Allah, by his grace, spared my life to this exceptional day, making it my 60th year from birth, even much earlier on the Hijri calendar.

“I am profoundly grateful to my country for giving me the opportunity to grow from an Almajiri (Tsangaya) school pupil to become the CEO of Africa’s largest energy company.

“Even more particular, I deeply appreciate the exceptional privilege given to me by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve as the last GMD of the NNPC and the pioneer CEO of the NNPC Ltd.

“Reflecting backwards alone can’t account for the profoundly eventful life I spent to this date, walking through good and bad times, travails and triumphs, pains and happiness, fails and successes and many more that only the sufficiency of Allah will explain.

“At this milestone, I feel the obligation to serve with even greater conviction and with elevated expectation of eternal recompense so deeply pleasing.

“I am hugely indebted to my family for being nearly absent for most of my later years serving our nation and the common good.

“My deep appreciation to my family, friends and associates, my colleagues at work and my teachers (western and of Almajiri extractions), and many unmentioned people who account for many of my accomplishments, unconditional support and my overall wellbeing.

“This is a turning point, and I seek forgiveness from anyone I might have hurt unintentionally or unavoidably.”