How Herders/Farmers Clashes were resolved In my domain – Oyo Monarch

The Onigbeti of Igbeti land in Oyo State, Oba Bashir Olalekan Abioye Siyanbola IV, has said about 80 percent of the farmers/herders crisis in his domain have been resolved since his ascension to the throne.

The monarch was appointed as the 16th Onigbeti of Igbeti land by Governor Seyi Makinde last year.

He would be celebrating his first year on the throne this month.

Speaking with Daily Trust ahead of the ceremony, Oba Bashir listed land tussle and farmers/herdsmen crisis as his biggest challenge so far.

He said they have performed above average in one year with plans to make Igbeti a mini Dubai in five years time.

According to him, “Before I came in, our people normally had issues with the Fulani and other herdsmen but we have reduced the problem to about 80 percent.

“Our people are mainly farmers and the herdsmen cow will graze and damage their farms. Before, maybe because of corruption, many of the farmers felt short changed”.

He said he mandated the two parties to discuss the issue of compensation to arrive at a common ground.

“The herdsmen that have almost N100 million cows will lead his animal to graze in less than one million farm investment, destroying it in a few hours. Now, if the damage is valued at one million, they have to pay based on agreement of both parties.

“Since then, the problem has reduced by over 80 percent and they (herders) now know how to control their cows in the bush”, he stated.

He said he has also initiated regular meetings with the herders in Igbeti and appointed a leader amongst them that would be held accountable if anything goes wrong.

On the issue of land, the traditional ruler said there were more than 10 land disputes by different families when he came in, adding that there are only 2 in court now.

“We met with the family and their lawyers which led to the withdrawal of 75 percent of the cases. The remaining 25 percent is being pursued.”

Oba Bashir, who is an engineer by profession, said the plan is to make Igbeti a mini Dubai in over five years.

“Igbeti is a mining hub, we have lithium and marble. Initially, there was no Community Development Agreement (CDA) between us and the mining companies.

“But now, what we have done is that after five years, these companies must move their processing plant down here otherwise we revoke their licenses. That is the way the community will grow. We have about seven the federal government granted licenses and they have agreed.

“As we approach a year on the throne, we are not where we are going yet as a community but I can say we are above average. My KPI is above average.

“By the time we attain five years, my dream is to make this place a mini Dubai. And we don’t have any excuse to fail because we have the mining, human and natural resources including a lot of like minded people that are ready to move this community to greater heights with the support of the Governor”.