How Grand Reception Reshaped Mbaise’s Relationship With Gov Uzodimma

On Saturday, 14 May 2022, over 3,000 people gathered on the fields of Lorji Community Primary School in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, to receive and honour the Imo State Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Dr. Ugorji O. Ugorji. The occasion was a community civic reception for one of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s most impressive aides, an American educated and Africa-centered technocrat who has been given the daunting task of heading the government’s signature new ministry during a very difficult time for the state.

The event was the first of its kind in the current tenure of Governor Hope Uzodimma – a community raising funds and organizing to celebrate and thank the Governor for the act of appointing one of their own as a State Commissioner. The crowd was not rented – young men who are leaders of the Youth Advocates from all 12 political Wards in Aboh Mbaise took buses on their own and moved an impressive crowd to the event in support of a man they saw as having come to serve and to change the leadership narrative in the area.

Also remarkable, was the fact that the event was put together, by design, without the instrumentalities of the state and local governments, and without the resources of the APC party in the Local Government Area, according to Barrister Roland Uwakwe, the secretary of the organizing committee. The committee and the event were generally non-partisan in nature, but there was no mistaking the fact that the event marketed the APC and the government of the day, with the APC Woman Leader in Aboh Mbaise, Mrs. Bernadine Mgbahurike, present.

All three Chairmen of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Aboh Mbaise (HRH Eze MJD Nwaturocha), Ahiazu Mbaise (HRH Eze S. Nwaneche) and in Ezinihitte (HRH Eze O.B. Nwokocha) were present early and stayed throughout the event. HRH Eze Fred Nwachukwu, the Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers in Ngor Okpala, also joined his colleagues in Mbaise to receive Ugorji. The Honourable Member representing Aboh Mbaise in the Imo House of Assembly, Chief Edward Obinna, was in attendance. The then IMC Local Government Chairmen were also present (Barrister Emma Njoku of Aboh Mbaise, Chief Onyeberechi of Ezinihitte, and Chief Larry Chikwe of Ahiazu).

All three chairmen of the Traditional Councils in Mbaise took turns to eulogize the commissioner, who they said was not like any other commissioner they had seen since 1999. Just as importantly, they praised Governor Uzodimma for the impacts of his Shared Prosperity government in Mbaise and elsewhere. It was the first time since Uzodimma wrestled the governorship seat from Aboh Mbaise’s Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP, that the governor had come to a political gathering in Mbaise, albeit represented by his Deputy Governor.

Most prominent among those who gathered was the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Professor Placid Njoku, who was present in a dual capacity – first in his personal capacity as a Special Guest, and also as the official representative of the Governor of the state. He came with other Mbaisenites, including the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) for the governor, Chief Pat Ekeji, and the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Oguwuike Nwachukwu.

“Ugorji invited me personally, and His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma, as the invited Special Guest of Honour, felt that the 3R Government should show solidarity with the Commissioner at this event,” Professor Njoku said. Praising the commissioner for bringing innovations to peace and security in the state, Professor Njoku spoke about Ugorji’s commitment to the protection of human rights and civil rights of Imo citizens in security operations.

The historic event was chaired by two prominent sons of the Oke Clan in Aboh Mbaise LGA – Chief Barrister Obioma Success Akagburuonye, and Chief Barrister Iheukwumere Alaribe.

Fast forward: According to reports from Ahiazu, on Saturday, April 16, 2023, Dr. Ugorji was in Ahiazu to help the APC candidate for the Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Samuel Otuibe, in the supplementary election conducted by INEC on that day. He went at the asking of Governor Uzodimma. In the hard fought battle for the Ahiazu seat, Otuibe won. The candidate (Otuibe), the SOLAD in Ahiazu, Chief Tony Akani, and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Chief Oguwuike Nwachukwu, all thanked Ugorji for his solidarity and help in a highly volatile political theater.