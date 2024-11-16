How governors can utilise their powers — Zikirullahi

Comrade Ibrahim Zikirullahi, the executive director, Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), spoke on how the excessive powers of state governors can be curtailed.

Nigerians believe that state governors are too powerful. Why do you think this is so?

According to the Nigerian constitution, the authority vested in state governors is not as extensive as commonly believed because they are meant to exercise their powers on behalf of the citizens who elected them. The constitution outlines procedures for both the election and recall of governors, thereby promoting accountability.

SPONSOR AD

Regrettably, many governors have misappropriated state resources for personal gains, using the funds to intimidate and oppress those they owe accountability. This situation is exacerbated by their ability to manipulate security forces, the judiciary, and even electoral bodies, undermining the interests of the populace.

Furthermore, the governors maintain their grip on power partly because the president, as commander-in-chief, has failed to rein in their excesses, and for reasons of political expediency, often turns a blind eye to their misconduct.

How best do you think the governors can utilise their powers?

Governors can leverage the privileges granted to them by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly as outlined in section 14 (2) (b), to enhance their governance in several impactful ways. First, by prioritising security and welfare of citizens, governors can create policies that address public needs. These include implementing security measures to combat crime, collaborating with law enforcement, and establishing community policing and neighborhood watch programmes.

Secondly, governors can promote social welfare programmes, targeting poverty, education, health care and employment.

By allocating resources to these areas, they can improve citizens’ quality of life through job creation, better access to education and expanded health care services, thereby building public trust.

Effective communication and engagement with citizens are also vital. Governors can foster transparency and accountability by regularly updating the public on initiatives and soliciting feedback, creating a participatory governance model.

Lastly, governors can advocate legislative reforms to strengthen the legal framework supporting security and welfare initiatives, working with state legislatures to enhance social protection and public safety.

Do you think stripping them of immunity will change anything?

I find merit in the opinion that suggests it may not lead to significant changes in practice.

The crux of this argument lies in the relationship between state legislatures and governors. For the removal of immunity to have a tangible impact, it is essential that the legislature operates independently and exercises its constitutional authority to hold governors accountable.

If the legislature functions merely as an extension of the governor’s will, then the removal of immunity may be largely symbolic, failing to translate into real checks on executive power.

Moreover, the role of citizens in this dynamics cannot be overstated. It is vital for the electorate to actively engage in the political process, demanding accountability from both elected officials, such as governors and appointed officials within the government.

This civic engagement is a cornerstone of good governance as it empowers citizens to hold their leaders responsible for their actions and decisions.

In addition to legislative accountability and civic engagement, broader reforms in the judicial and security sectors are also necessary to create a robust system of accountable governance. A strong and independent judiciary is essential for adjudicating disputes and ensuring that laws are applied fairly and consistently.

A professional and impartial security apparatus is crucial for maintaining law and order without overreaching or abusing power. Together, these elements can help create an environment where governors and other officials are held accountable for their actions, regardless of immunity provisions in place.

The reduction of governors’ powers for the sake of good governance relies on the legislature’s readiness and capacity to operate autonomously, proactive engagement of citizens in seeking accountability, and the execution of essential reforms within the judicial and security frameworks.

A holistic strategy is essential to cultivate a governance system that genuinely addresses the needs and concerns of the populace.