How Ganduje emerged as APC chairman

NEC transmits power to NWC to fill 6 other positions Those who can’t accept results deserve no victory joy — Tinubu Legal adviser resigns I’ll…

NEC transmits power to NWC to fill 6 other positions

Those who can’t accept results deserve no victory joy — Tinubu

Legal adviser resigns

I’ll enthrone internal democracy, unite APC – New chair

Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State yesterday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman at the party’s 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

With the development, Ganduje is the sixth national chairman of the APC after Chief Bisi Akande, John Odigie-Oyegun, Adams Oshiomhole, Mai Mala Buni and Abdullahi Adamu. Recall that the APC celebrated its 10th anniversary three days ago.

Daily Trust reports that Ganduje emerged following his endorsement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors who are members of the party, and some members of the National Caucus prior to the NEC meeting.

His endorsement by Tinubu and other stakeholders followed Adamu’s resignation because of internal crises in the party.

Sequel to his resignation, the deputy national chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari took over in an acting capacity. But Kyari was later nominated by President Tinubu as a minister. The APC women leader, Beta Edu was equally nominated.

Consequently, the National Working Committee (NWC) summoned a meeting of the National Caucus, which was held at the State House on Wednesday.

Our correspondent reports that the caucus meeting reached key decisions among which was that Ganduje be made the next national chairman. The NEC yesterday ratified the resolutions of the NWC and National Caucus by making Ganduje the party’s helmsman.

Briefing newsmen at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja at the end of the NEC meeting, Kyari said NEC approved the nomination of Ganduje as national chairman.

Kyari also announced that the NEC approved the nomination of Ajibola Bashiru as national secretary, while the acting national secretary, Barrister Festus Fuanter returns to his office as deputy national secretary.

He said, “It is pertinent to note that as enshrined in the constitution of our party, under Article 13.3 (ii), the NEC has the powers to “Discharge all functions of the national convention in between national conventions.”

Similarly, a member of the APC Constitution Repeal Committee, Barrister Bashir Maidugu said the action of the NEC was in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

Ganduje meets with NWC

Shortly after the NEC meeting, Ganduje moved to the APC national headquarters in Abuja, where he met briefly with some NWC members and other stakeholders.

Amidst heavy security, the party’s secretariat was agog as his supporters from Kano and other states of the federal were at hand to celebrate him.

NEC transmits power to NWC to fill 6 other positions

Meanwhile, the NEC also transmitted powers to the NWC to fill 6 other vacancies in the NWC.

The vacancies in the NWC are offices of the national women leader, vice chairman (North West), national legal adviser, deputy national chairman (North), deputy national publicity secretary, and welfare officer.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio who moved the motion was seconded by Imo State governor and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodinma.

Addressing the NEC earlier, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, “The party is in your hands, let us redirect this party. Let us show the rest of the country that we are united for a purpose otherwise posterity will not forgive us.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, let us take a few items on our plates, vote for the chairman and secretary while we devolve some powers to NWC to fill the others (vacancies) after consultation. Let us do what we can today.

“The party has a responsibility to promote unity, stability, and love among ourselves. And we have to fulfill our dreams and the dreams of our founding fathers to be sure that Nigeria remains the focal point of our domestic and foreign policies.

“You are the drivers of the party, when we have all other passengers, the drivers, and co-passenger must not fall asleep and take a break from working. Party loyalty becomes very important.”

Those who can’t accept result deserve no joy of victory – Tinubu

The President also said those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.

“Yes, we are facing challenges in the court, but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves. As a Democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.

“There are governance issues and we are taking it head on, we must oil the wheel, and grease it,” he said.

In another motion at the meeting, Uzodinma said NEC should pass a vote of confidence on INEC and the 2023 general election, saying the EU monitoring team report was generated by the opposition.

The motion was seconded by the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Why I resigned as legal adviser

Meanwhile, the APC National Legal Adviser, Ahmed El-Marzuk, has resigned from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He resigned on Wednesday, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, AbdulHalim Adamu.

The letter reads in part, “In the light of the recent developments in the APC with the emergence of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Bashiru as national chairman and national secretary and reconfiguration of party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the national legal adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party.”

I’ll enthrone internal democracy, promote unity – New chair

The new chairman of the APC Ganduje said his administration would promote internal democracy, unite, defend, and increase the number of executive and legislative seats the party currently holds.

In his acceptance speech, Ganduje said more reforms would be carried out under his watch to align with the current realities.

Ganduje said his leadership would provide a level-playing field to all party members contesting various political offices in the country, stressing that primary elections within the party would be free, fair, and credible under his watch.

He said, “Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and make the party functional throughout the year.

“We all agreed that we must unite our members to achieve support for our government to respond adequately, urgently, and assertively to the challenges that Nigerians confront on a daily basis.

“The challenges include unemployment, poverty, insecurity, social cohesion, and the rising cost of living. I want to make a special appeal to Nigerians to bear with the president at this trying moment, considering that the country’s economy had been in shambles for years.

“I believe the policies and programmes to be unveiled by Mr. President when his administration fully takes shape, will surely turn things around for the better.

“Our party must remain rooted among the people, must demonstrate a willingness to serve and make sacrifices, and must be willing to acknowledge and address our weaknesses.

“It’s a huge privilege and an honour and a great responsibility to take on this job and I will do it with everything I have to the best of my ability for my party and my country.”

Ganduje however, called on all stakeholders to close ranks to ensure the party wins the Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa governorship elections slated for November.

He appealed to all stakeholders to support him to deliver on the mandate.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...