How fresh BUK graduate died in road crash a week to his induction

Abdurrazaq Olajide, a fresh graduate of the Department of Physiotherapy, Bayero University Kano (BUK), has lost his life in an auto crash.

In a Facebook post, Fakhruddeen Auwal Taheer, former president of the National Association of Physiotherapy Students, BUK, said the incident occurred on Tuesday, a week before the deceased induction ceremony into the physiotherapy profession.

According to Taheer, the graduate was on his way to Kano State to attend the ceremony when the incident occurred.

“Inna lillahi wa inna alaihi raji’un. We lost him a week to their induction into the Physiotherapy Profession!!! I just came to realize the death of our good friend and also a Junior colleague Abdurrazaq Olajide, who was involved in a road traffic accident today on his way back to Kano state in preparation for their induction ceremony into the Physiotherapy Profession that is scheduled to hold next week.

“Abdurrazakaq is indeed a good person with a good heart. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and make Jannatul Firausi be his final abode,” Taheer wrote.

Paying tribute to him, Senior Ameer, a Facebook user, said Olajide had spent seven years studying at the College of Health before graduating earlier this year.

He wrote: “Abdulrazak graduated from BUK earlier this year after spending about 7 years in College of Health studying.

“Today, on his way back to Kano to attend his Induction and Oath-taking ceremony next week, he had an accident and passed away. Innalillahi wa Inna ilaihirajiun. Painful exit but, Allah knows best.”

Aminu A. Ibrahim said: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihir rajun. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and count him among the dwellers of jannah. Ameen. My condolences to his family and the entire physio family.”

Kabiru Hamisu: “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un, may his gentle soul rest in jannatul firdaus.”

Ismaeel Gambo Muhammad: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun, may Allah forgive his shortcoming and grant him jannatul firdaus.”

Isma’il Mahmud: “Man proposes, God disposes. May Allah make jannatul firdausi be his final abode.