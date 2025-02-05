How fire killed 17 pupils in Zamfara Quranic school

A midnight fire outbreak has killed 17 Qur’anic school pupils and injured 16 others in Tudunwada area of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was learnt that the tragedy struck a few hours after the pupils of Makarantar Malam Ghali closed for the night session and retired to bed.

The dead pupils, Daily Trust gathered, were burnt beyond recognition.

Confirming the incident to Daily Trust on the telephone, the Ward Head of Dan-Isa village, Malam Hassan Isa, said the fire sparked from a leftover of some burnt-sticks at a joint where the Almajiri used to gather for Qur’anic recitation in the night.

“We learnt that the fire sparked from a leftover of sticks which the Almajiri used for the purpose of warming their bodies during the night hours Qur’anic recitation. It was unfortunate that after the night session, the pupils did not properly quench the fire; hence, it sparked and escalated to a room where the Almajiri were sleeping.

“The fire engulfed the entire room, thereby killing 17 pupils and injuring 16 others. The dead victims were burnt beyond recognition, while the injured ones sustained varying degrees of injury.

“I have personally seen 15 bodies and 12 injured pupils. I was also told that some have already been taken to the graveyard for burial, while the injured have been admitted at Kaura-Namoda General Hospital for medical treatment.

“The school was situated not far from the Emir’s palace. It was just a natural tragedy and we have considered it as a destiny. There is nothing one can do to stop what Allah has destined.”

Also, confirming the incident, the Special Adviser to Governor Dauda Lawal on Broadcast Media, Alhaji Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said the incident shook Zamfara State government, noting that the governor had sent a delegation under the Chairman of Kaura-Namoda LGA, Alhaji Munnir Mu’azu Haidara, to assess the situation.

Kaura added that the government had directed the local government to shoulder the medical bills of the injured pupils pending the outcome of the assessment report.

“For the meantime, the government will continue to take care of the injured pupils and when the report of the assessment is out then the government will see where it can come in to assist the affected families. The tragedy shook Governor Lawal and members of his cabinet. He sympathized with families of the victims of the incident.

“It is unfortunate that the fire outbreak happened in the night when many residents retired to bed. You know it happened in the night and coupled with the palpable fears of banditry, many residents will not come to the rescue of the victims because people may likely thought the fire was as a result of banditry attack.”