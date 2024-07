Discover how Europe and America profit from Kano’s ancient leather market by transforming animal hides into high-quality products like bags, shoes, belts, and more, showcasing…

Discover how Europe and America profit from Kano’s ancient leather market by transforming animal hides into high-quality products like bags, shoes, belts, and more, showcasing the global impact of this traditional market.

Subscribe to our channel: http://ht.ly/BeMe30oINml

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/daily_trust

Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dailytrust

Check our website: https://www.dailytrust.com