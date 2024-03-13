‘How empowerment of women, inclusion in governance can aid gender equality’

By Dana Daniel Zagi Empowering Nigerian women through media and information literacy to engender inclusion in politics and governance has been considered a vital tool…

By Dana Daniel Zagi

Empowering Nigerian women through media and information literacy to engender inclusion in politics and governance has been considered a vital tool for achieving gender equality.

This was the focus of discussions at the integrational dialogue commemorating the international women’s day 2024 organized by Media and Information Literacy and Intercultural Dialogue Foundation (MILID) at the Shehu Yar’adua Center, Abuja.

The event themed, “Media and Information Literacy as a tool for enhancing women’s inclusion in politics and governance” had in attendance key media players who discussed the role media plays in the political participation of women.

In His Keynote address, the Premium Times publisher and CEO of the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID), Dapo Olorunyomi, while listing the statistics of existing imbalances against women in the country, noted that addressing the existing challenges would require a multifaceted approach and strategies.

He added that “legal reforms, educational initiatives, awareness campaigns and efforts to change societal attitudes towards gender roles” are among the many requirements needed to changing the narrative.

In outlining the importance of Media and Literacy, he said it aims at “helping women build the confidence and the ability to engage in political processes by developing critical thinking skills, it fosters an active and informed citizenry, encouraging women to perform in civic activities and political processes”.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos, noted the huge gender gap that Nigeria has in governance and politics, while hoping that the five gender bills that were dismissed by the legislative arm would be reconsidered at the ongoing constitutional review.

Highlight of the event included a panel discussion to underscore the role on the media as well as challenges they face in combating stereotypes and biases on women.

The panelist include; Linda Akhigbe, Special assistant to the president on strategic communications, Sumner Sambo, Director of News Arise TV, Rukayat Shittu, Member representing the Owode/Onirin Constituency of Asa Local Government Area in Kwara State, and Dapo Olorunyomi, Premium Times publisher.