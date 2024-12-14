How elites retain wealth through marriages

The influential, wealthy and prominent members of the society always want to remain ‘up there’, and marriage is one of the ways to achieve that. So, sometimes they give out their children in marriage to people of the same social class. This unions strengthen political and business relationships and other forms of alliances. While many view this as an act of fostering elitism, others see it as a way to sustain socio-cultural relationships. Some say, it is just love.

Here are a few marriages of the sons and daughters of the elite that took place between 2023 and 2024.

Ashraf Adam Lamido and Sultana Nazifi

Ashraf Adam Lamido is one of the sons of Muhammad Sanusi II, the recently restored Emir of Kano, who is also a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He served in that capacity from 2009 to 2014, when he was suspended by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

He later became the Emir of Kano in 2020, but was deposed by the Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration for allegedly “disrespecting lawful instructions.”

He was, however, reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf amidst controversies.

The bride, Sultana Nazif, is the daughter of Bauchi politician, Senator Suleiman Mohammed Nazif. She is also a social media personality as well as event planner.

The wedding was held at the National Mosque, Abuja. The wedding began to gather attention when the groom’s sister, Fulani Siddika, shared the pre-wedding photos and video via her Instagram handle. The wedding was a grand celebration.

Sanusi Aminu Bayero and Rumana Nasir Ado Bayero

In April 2024, the son of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and daughter of former Bichi Emir, Nasiru Ado Bayero, tied the nuptial knot in a grand style in the ancient city of Kano. The marriage excited many people as it symbolised the strong cordial relationship between the two brothers.

The groom, Sanusi Aminu Ado Bayero graduated from MTI University, Cairo, Egypt, with BSc in Business Management in 2020 and is currently working with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The bride, Rumana Nasiru Ado Bayero is a graduate of Building Surveying from Portsmouth University, United Kingdom.

The royal wedding was officiated by the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahradeen. While Kano deputy governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, stood for the groom and sought the hand of Rumana from her ‘wali,’ Dan Iyan Kano, Ahmad Ado Bayero. The sum of N250,000 was paid as dowry.

The wedding Fatiha attracted dignitaries that ranged from diplomats, politicians, top government officials, to members of the business community.

Laila Atiku Abubakar and Saleh Maitala

Similarly, in August 2024, the family of a former vice president and the Waziri of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, celebrated a significant milestone, as his daughter, Laila, tied the knot with her groom, Saleh Maitala, in a colourful wedding ceremony held at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Laila Atiku Abubakar is one of the daughters of the former vice president while the groom, Saleh Ilyasu Maitala, is one of the sons of a former federal government executive and an international businessman.

The event attracted a host of notable dignitaries from northern Nigeria, including a former vice president, Namadi Sambo; a former governor of Kano State; Rabiu Kwankwaso; the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje; a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and many others.

It was also gathered that the National Mosque venue was crowded with well-wishers and entertainers. Expressing his gratitude for the support from friends and family, Atiku shared a message on his X account.

“The joy of giving away a daughter in marriage supported by family and friends is priceless. I wish Laila and her husband, Saleh Maitala, a blessed marriage. My gratitude also goes to all the dignitaries, associates, and friends who honoured my family with their presence at the wedding Fatiha in Abuja today,” he had written.

Fauziyya Danjuma Goje and Aliyu Ahmed Abubakar

In October 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, were among the dignitaries who attended the wedding of the daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje which was held in Abuja.

Fauziyya Danjuma Goje is one of the daughters of former Gombe State governor and senator, Muhammad Ganjuma Goje. He is currently in the red chamber representing Gombe-central district.

Fauziyya’s husband, Aliyu Ahmed Abubakar, is one of the sons of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Ahmed Abubakar, who is also a former Special Advisor to Gombe State governor.

The wedding between Fauziyya Danjuma Goje and Aliyu Ahmed Abubakar was held at the National Mosque, Abuja, after Juma’at prayer. The wedding was also graced by personalities such as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin; former national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya; and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, among others.

Top politicians from across the country, including governors, senators, ministers, business tycoons, and traditional and religious leaders graced the occasion. Also in attendance were Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni; Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda; Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State; former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido; former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai and former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Presidential aides, including the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, were also in attendance.

Fahad Dahiru Mangal and Aishatu Kwankwaso

In November 2024, Kano State hosted dignitaries from different walks of life as former Kano State governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, gave out his daughter’s hand in marriage to the son of Nigeria’s business mogul, Dahiru Barau Mangal.

Fahad Dahiru Mangal is the son of an international business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal. He is the founder of Max Air, one of Nigeria’s leading airlines. He is also into transportation, oil and gas, construction among others. His son, Fahad, is a trained engineer.

The bride, Dr Aishatu Kwankwaso, is the last daughter of former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who was also the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Prominent among dignitaries at the event were; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Vice President Kashim Shettima and former vice president Atiku Abubakar among others.

The wedding, which took place at the Kano emir’s palace, was conducted by the Chief Imam of the city’s central mosque, Prof. Sani Zahraddeen.

The Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, gave Kwankwaso’s daughter, Dr Aishatu Kwankwaso’s hand in marriage to Fahad. The sum of N1million was paid as bride price.

The arrival of former President Obasanjo wearing a red cap, which is the symbol of the Kwankwasiyya political movement led by Senator Kwankwaso, had captured the attention of many people, especially the members of the movement and their supporters.

Other personalities who attended the wedding are; former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi; former governor of Zamfara State,Senator Abdulaziz Yari; Senator Abdul Ningi; and Senator Adamu Aliero, who is also a former governor of Kebbi State. The others were; former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion; former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Shinkafi; former governor of Bauchi State, Isah Yuguda; former governor of Akwa Ibom, Victor Attah, and former governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa.

Ifeatu Adaora and Arinze Ibekwe

On August 17, 2024, Ifeatu Adaora—daughter of Anambra State governor and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Charles Soludo, exchanged vows with Arinze Ibekwe in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Ifeatu Adaora is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Aorah international fashion outfit.

Arinze Ibekwe, on his part, is a software engineer. He currently works at Deliveroo, a British online food delivery company.

It was gathered that the traditional marriage was held earlier on August 10 at the governor’s hometown in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, and was attended by several dignitaries, government officials and traditional rulers.

They also had a wedding in a London registry in the presence of a few family members.

Keziah Kefas and Bitrus Josiah

In August 2024, a Nigerian politician, retired army lieutenant colonel and current governor of Taraba State, Kefas Agbu, held a wedding ceremony for his daughter, Keziah and her hubby, Bitrus Josiah, in Jalingo. The husband, Bitrus Josiah, is one of the sons of a Nigerian based businessman, Bitrus Josiah.

The wedding ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Vice President Kashim Shettima; former president Goodluck Jonathan, and governors from the Peoples Democratic Party, among others.

After the wedding, Governor Kefas, in a Facebook post expressed gratitude for the presence of dignitaries at the event. He wrote, “It is with great joy, as a father, that I witnessed the marriage ceremony between my daughter, Keziah, and her groom, Bitrus. We are happy as a family to host friends, political associates, and distinguished personalities from within and outside Taraba State.”

Abdullahi Barau Jibrin and Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki

In August 2023, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, were among the dignitaries that stormed the ancient city of Kano for the wedding of the son of the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin and the daughter of one of the lawmakers, also from Kano, Aliyu Sani Madakin Gini.

Abdullahi Jibrin tied the knot with his heartthrob, Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, daughter of Rep. Aliyu Sani Madaki, who was then the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

The vice president, who arrived the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, was received by the deputy governor of Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele and Sen. Kawu Sumaila.

Some of the dignitaries who attended were Sen. Aliyu Wamakko; Sen. Kabiru Gaya; Sen. Aminu Tambuwal; Sen. Mohammed Musa; former president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed; and governors of Jigawa, Katsina and Sokoto states.

Also in attendance were Kano business mogul, Alhassan Dantata; the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Alhaji Dahiru Mangal; Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to the President, Ibrahim Masari; Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, among others.

The wedding was conducted by Sheikh Abdullahi Mudi. Shettima stood in as the groom’s representative with a dowry of N500,000, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, stood for the bride.

DSP Barau’s two children’s wedding

Also this Friday, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, married off two of his children.

Barau’s son, Jibrin Barau Jibrin, tied the knot with Maryam Ado Bayero; the daughter of the former emir of Bichi, His Highness, Nasir Ado Bayero, while his daughter, Aisha Jibrin, got married to the son of Dr Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, the president of Azman Group, Abubakar Yunusa, in a ceremony which held in Abuja.

Nothing is new – Marriage specialist

A Kano-based marriage specialist, Ibraheem Khaleel Ketare, said there is nothing new about the development. According to him, there is nothing wrong if prominent personalities give out their daughters’ hands in marriage to their friends’ wards in as much as the arrangement is not forced.

He explained that history has shown that royalty usually gets married to royalty, adding that people have learnt to accept it.

“What is happening now is not new, probably we are only oblivious of the processes. Maybe what is new is royalty and politics and even at that, such development is not alien to our setting. As far as I am concerned, there is nothing wrong even though the whole process has an element of elitism attached to it, but that not withstanding, it is not a crime,” he said.