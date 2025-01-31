How drunk driver crushed soldiers to death in Lagos

A yet-to-be ascertained number of soldiers have died while others sustained injuries after a suspected drunk driver rammed into them in the Shomolu area of Lagos state.

The incident occurred few minutes after the soldiers set out on the route march from Myoung Barracks in the Morocco area of Shomolu.

Those that sustained injuries ones are being treated at the Nigerian Army Hospital, Yaba, while the bodies of the deceased soldiers have been deposited in the morgue.

Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, had on Thursday, announced that it will be conducting its first Bi-Annual Route March today ( Friday).

The 15km route march, which was cut short as a result of the unfortunate incident, was supposed to traverse portions of both the mainland and island areas of Lagos.

The announcement also warned residents to remain calm as the route march is a routine military exercise.

A military source said the vehicle rammed into the crowd of soldiers, killing some of them on the spot.

The source also said that the driver have since been taken into custody.

However, the source could not say where he is being detained for questioning.

“The route march came to abrupt stop as a result of the incident. I cannot give accurate account of the number of those who died but many soldiers sustained severe injuries while a few others died,” the witness added.