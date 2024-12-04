✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

How domestic staff aided abduction of mother, 2 sons in Kwara – NSCDC

domestic staff aided abduction of mother, 2 sons in kwara

The Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested a suspected kidnapper involved in the abduction of a mother and her two sons.

The suspect, identified as Abu Umar, was said to be a member of the syndicate involved in the abduction of Isiaka Halimah and her two sons, Kabir and Hassan.

The incident happened last November in the Gidanrogo area of Ajase-Ipo, Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the incident, the NSCDC commandant, Dr. Umar Mohammed, said the suspect had previously worked for the family of the abducted victims.

“He was tracked and arrested after the kidnappers used his phone number to contact the family of the victims.

“The suspect is currently assisting the NSCDC in our efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate and to secure the release of the victims,” Dr. Umar explained.

Dr Umar reiterated the command’s commitment to combating criminal activities and ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state.

 

