How doctor ‘sedated, raped’ patient inside Kwara hospital

Ayodele Joseph, Chief Medical Director of Ayodele Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, has been accused of raping a patient who came for medical treatment. The suspect…

Ayodele Joseph, Chief Medical Director of Ayodele Hospital, Ilorin, Kwara State, has been accused of raping a patient who came for medical treatment.

The suspect was arraigned on a two-count charge of act of gross indecency, and rape contrary to sections 285 and 283 of the penal code.

Police report revealed that the defendant, (Dr. Ayodele), sedated the patient, who is a professional nurse and eventually had sexual intercourse with her outside her consent.

According to the report, the nurse went to the hospital for medical treatment when the doctor, who claimed to be having twenty seven years experience in the medical field, took advantage of her under sedation.

NMA urges FG to appoint substantive CMD for National Hospital

FCMB declares N5bn dividend for shareholders

“Investigation into the matter however led to the recovery of the video recording containing sexual action of the defendant on the victim while medical text also confirmed that the said nurse was assaulted and raped”, the charge sheet added.

Prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the gravity of the offence and the motion attached to the police report seeking the remand of the suspect.

Magistrate Gbadeyan Jumoke Kamson, who handled the case granted Ayeni’s prayer for remand while the matter was adjourned to May 18th, 2023.