How doctor, 3 nurses detained over missing placenta, umbilical cord in Kwara

Kwara State Police Command has arrested five health workers over the alleged mysterious disappearance of the umbilical cord and placenta of a newborn baby in Oke-Ero Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the incident happened at the Government Cottage Hospital in Iloffa, last Sunday.

The suspects, Daily Trust learnt who are currently being detained at the command in Ilorin after interrogation weekend includes one Dr Ajibola, nurses Rukayat Adeloye, Aishat Awolusi, Peace Alabi and Toyin Adewunmi, a ward attendant.

Sources said it took efforts from elders of Odo-Owa community to prevent the restive youths from torching the hospital over the incident.

Speaking on the issue weekend, the traumatised mother of the baby who teaches English language in Orofa High School, Odo-Owa, Mrs. C.B Williams, said she raised the alarm after the doctor and nurses who delivered the baby failed to produce the placenta and umbilical cord.

“Some of their staff started telling me they were sorry that there was a mistake. The attendant said she had thrown the placenta inside a pit but they could not find it.

“That was when I flared up that it’s not possible that they just have to present the placenta”.

Mrs Williams’ father, Mr Rufus Sanya queried “How an umbilical cord and a placenta of a new baby could be missing when we all know the implication?

“I urge the police to do a thorough investigation and unravel the mystery behind this disappearance”, he said.

Contacted, spokeswoman for the police command, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun confirmed the incident, adding that operatives have commenced a discreet investigation into the matter.

“Yes, the suspects are with us and we are poised to get to the root of this highly disturbing matter”, she said