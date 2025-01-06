How Sokoto SSG’s daughter, grandchildren died in fire accident

The daughter of the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government lost her life while trying to rescue her children from the fire that gutted their house around 12 midnight on Sunday.

Her husband who is the current permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Sport and Youth Development, Alhaji Muhammadu Yusuf Bello, was said to be away when the tragic incident occurred.

The house located at Nakasari area was completely destroyed by the fire which was said to have extended to parts of their neighbour’s houses before it was put off by the combined efforts of fire fighters, residents and passersby.

One of the fire fighters who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak, said there were other people in the house but only the SSG’s daughter, her three children and housemaid lost their lives during the inferno.

“She died in a bid to rescue her children from the fire,” he said

The Spokesman of the Sokoto State Fire Service, Bello Garba, while confirming the death said apart from the four people that were killed, the fire destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

“But we cannot give the details of the damage cause by the inferno and what caused it now as investigation is ongoing.

“But I can confirm to you that, four deaths were recorded, including the SSG’s daughter, her three children, her housemaid and many properties were destroyed.

However, tears flowed freely as the deceased were laid to rest at Sifawa, hometown of the SSG.

The funeral prayer which took place at the Sifawa central mosque was led by its Chief Imam, Professor Attahiru Ahmad who is also the new Commissioner of for Science and Technology in the state.

The deputy Governor of the State, Engineer Idris Gobir, led the state delegates to the burial ceremony.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, who lost his mother recently.