How cultists killed man on Wedding Day in Delta

The bustling community of Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State has been thrown into mourning after a surge in cult-related violence claimed two lives and left one person critically injured.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, with one victim reportedly shot dead near a bank, while another body was discovered at Utagba-Uno Junction.

A third victim, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the hospital.

One of the deceased was a groom-to-be whose wedding was scheduled for the same day.

“He was walking with friends to purchase items for his wedding when suspected cultists attacked him,” an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, recounted.

His fiancée, family and friends were left devastated as a day of celebration turned into a tragedy.

Efforts to get comments from the police were unsuccessful, but security personnel have intensified patrols and mounted roadblocks in the area to prevent further violence.

The resurgence of cult-related violence has left residents in fear, with parents and community leaders urging vigilance as the festive season approaches.

“We are living in fear,” a resident said. “Cultism, kidnappings, and other crimes seem to escalate at this time of year. We need to be more cautious.”

Community leaders have called on law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to curtail cult-related violence and restore peace to Kwale.

Residents are also being encouraged to report suspicious activities to the authorities to prevent further loss of lives.