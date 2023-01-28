How close female friend almost thwarted a good gig — Timi Dakolo

Ace Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has revealed how a person he considered as a close friend tried to block him from getting a lucrative gig.…

Ace Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has revealed how a person he considered as a close friend tried to block him from getting a lucrative gig.

The Great Nation singer, stated that while people who were strangers to him vouched for him, a said lady who he believed was his ‘Gee’ tried to block him from getting the business deal.

Taking to his verified Instagram account the singer posted a message on his feed stating, “Imagine a room full of strangers planning an event and suggested me. And the only person who knows me well inside the room. Like knows me, knows me kept blocking it. Only for one of the strangers to come outside, ask if I have a problem with her. I said not at all, we are ‘Gees’.”

However, taking to the caption section, he disclosed that he got the gig and later met with the lady. “So I did get the gig, because the client insisted. Anyways we met at sound check. Her first words were ‘Timi this your voice sha’. How is Busola and your amazing kids?!

Like me and this person NA Gee. I can even say somewhat family. Trust me NA, I just smile and said they are fine. A lesson once learnt is hard to forget. Still an unfathomable experience.” (sic)